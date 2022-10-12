Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar Testing report

IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test

Tom Blomqvist put Meyer Shank Racing-Honda at the top of the times in a five-car rookie evaluation test at Sebring.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test

The Swedish ace, who clinched the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship with Oliver Jarvis earlier this month driving a Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, bounced back from a spin to deliver a 52.7085sec lap of the Sebring International Raceway’s 1.7-mile short course to head the times by 0.3303sec. His time came on the 75th of 90 total laps.

Blomqvist’s top time left him 0.3303sec ahead of multiple Formula 2 race winner Juri Vips in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda who turned a deeply impressive 155 laps, setting his best time on his 33rd lap.

Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver was 0.1472sec behind Vips in the Andretti Autosport-Honda, producing his best time on the 82nd of 90 laps. He wound up 0.2879sec faster than Marcus Armstrong, Vips’ F2 teammate at Hitech Grand Prix. Like Vips he turned a huge number of laps in a Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, lapping the course 131 times.

Juncos Hollinger Racing had the sole Chevrolet-powered car in action, driven by Argentinian touring car ace Agustin Canapino, who was a respectable 1.4sec off the ultimate pace, ahead of his demonstration runs in his home country next month.

Dale Coyne Racing will stay on in Sebring to run Indy Lights race winner Danial Frost, who will continue in the HMD Motorsports with Coyne team in 2023.

 

