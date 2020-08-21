IndyCar
Indy 500 / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
Pato O’Ward put Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet at the top of the speed charts in the last on-track session before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

O’Ward, classified as a rookie at Indy after a DNQ in 2019, was the only driver to break the 225mph barrier and the 40sec barrier, his 11th lap of 84 resulting in 225.355mph.

That put him 0.7mph ahead of the best effort from Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy winner for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while two more former winners Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato were third and fourth fastest. All looked confident in traffic and well able to tow up and pass – “wicked fast,” as Dixon described it.

Oliver Askew, another rookie, was fifth in the second Arrow McLaren SP entry ahead of Zach Veach who said yesterday that his car was feeling comfortable in traffic and proved it today.

As in qualifying, Josef Newgarden was the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet runners, while his Indy winning teammates were buried in 14th, 17th and 24th. The last of these, Will Power told NBC the car was “off” at the start of the session but made good gains toward the end, before he reverted to pitstop practice.

Power was just behind Fernando Alonso in terms of speed, but ahead of pole-winner Marco Andretti, who could only manage P28 and whose car looked very nervous in the wake of his rivals.

Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Ben Hanley (DragonSpeed) and James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Autosport) all clocked more than half-race distance.

Indy 500 Carb Day times

P

No

Name

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

11

84

225.355

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

2

9

Scott Dixon

37

59

224.646

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

27

Alexander Rossi

7

58

224.599

Honda

Andretti Autosport

4

30

Takuma Sato

39

85

224.580

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

7

Oliver Askew

50

82

224.128

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

26

Zach Veach

3

73

223.957

Honda

Andretti Autosport

7

1

Josef Newgarden

7

68

223.764

Chevy

Team Penske

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

9

105

223.700

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

60

Jack Harvey

58

72

223.641

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

10

55

Alex Palou

44

91

223.570

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

11

4

Charlie Kimball

38

79

223.491

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

29

James Hinchcliffe

8

103

223.461

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

88

Colton Herta

16

88

223.433

Honda

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport

14

22

Simon Pagenaud

72

89

223.419

Chevy

Team Penske

15

20

Ed Carpenter

29

65

223.410

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

21

Rinus VeeKay

58

92

223.385

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

3

Helio Castroneves

8

93

223.093

Chevy

Team Penske

18

47

Conor Daly

8

78

223.010

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

14

Tony Kanaan

28

51

222.999

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

20

41

Dalton Kellett

14

73

222.951

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

21

18

Santino Ferrucci

74

95

222.806

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

24

81

222.731

Honda

Andretti Autosport

23

66

Fernando Alonso

41

72

222.680

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

24

12

Will Power

73

81

222.578

Chevy

Team Penske

25

15

Graham Rahal

3

71

222.158

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

45

Spencer Pigot

16

48

221.789

Honda

RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport

27

10

Felix Rosenqvist

23

71

221.675

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

98

Marco Andretti

6

70

221.314

Honda

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

29

51

James Davison

53

64

220.889

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi

30

59

Max Chilton

55

80

220.666

Chevy

Carlin

31

67

JR Hildebrand

28

44

219.727

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

32

24

Sage Karam

5

38

219.396

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

33

81

Ben Hanley

10

104

217.984

Chevy

DragonSpeed USA

 

IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”
IndyCar

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”

