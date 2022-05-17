Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi-Honda 1-2 in opening practice

The 2008 winner and four-time pole-sitter clocked a 227.119mph on his 11th of 25 laps of the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He outpaced his Swedish teammate Ericsson by a mere 0.0269sec which equates to 0.154mph.

Currently an Indy 500-only team, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet did its customary fine job at the Speedway, with Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci ending the session with third and sixth fastest.

Conor Daly, hot off his fifth place finish in the GMR Grand Prix of Indy on the road course, was fourth fastest for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, while Marco Andretti was fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Honda drivers.

The 2021 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin was top Team Penske-Chevrolet driver in seventh, ahead of last year’s runner-up Alex Palou (Ganassi), and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

JR Hildebrand, Kyle Kirkwood and Dalton Kellet were encouragingly fast for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy in 10th, 11th and 13th respectively, which ensured Kirkwood was fastest of the rookies, with a 224.484mph lap.

Jimmie Johnson, who won the Brickyard 400 at IMS four times in his illustrious NASCAR Cup career, was 21st in his first official practice for Indy.

Two-time 500 winner Takuma Sato had an aero issue with his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda and ran only four laps.

The no-tow times can be as misleading as the overall times, since several cars simply won’t get a slot on track that leaves them with an eight-second gap ahead – the margin from which the no-tow times are judged. However, for the record, the 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan was fastest in the #1 American Legion-backed Ganassi car, turning a 221.662mph lap. Next up were Ferrucci, Josef Newgarden of Penske, David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing with HMD) and Ericsson.

A total of 32 cars took part in the two-hour session. At 1.00pm, the 33rd entry, the DragonSpeed with Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet of Stefan Wilson, will have two hours of track time available (1.00pm to 3.00pm) so that Wilson can complete his Refresher test.

Assuming he passes, he will be permitted to join the other 32 cars on track for the second session of the day, which is set to run from 3.00pm to 6.00pm.