Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Dixon took full advantage of drawing number one in the draw, and the ambient 80degF/track 94degF at the start of the session to lay down the fastest first lap – 232.574mph – the fourth fastest second lap, the fastest third lap, and the fastest fourth lap to clock an average of 231.828mph.

Right now, there appear to be five drivers capable of snatching away Dixon’s first IndyCar pole since the 2017 Indy 500, once the Fast Nine shootout commences tomorrow. Three of them are his teammates – Kanaan, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson – who ran in less favorable conditions but clocked third, sixth and eighth fastest.

The others are Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda who ran 30th yet had the pace to snatch P2, and Ed Carpenter. The three-time polesitter gave the lie to the theory that Chevrolet were way off Honda while running 1.5-bar turbo boost, as he clocked a 232mph opening lap to put him right in Dixon/Kanaan territory and radioed into the team after his four-lap run that there was more to come.

With one of his teammates Rinus VeeKay in 12th and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet in 10th, that put into perspective the struggles of Team Penske-Chevrolet. Scott McLaughlin, the rookie was the best in 15th, while Josef Newgarden was 20th, 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud 23rd and 2018 winner Will Power a disastrous 31st. In fact he was probably a genuine 32nd, but Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda had a major issue with a right rear tire which former driver Paul Tracy described as delaminated. The other MSR-Honda of Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 polesitter, clocked a highly impressive fifth, albeit after being the fourth car on track.

Last year’s polesitter Marco Andretti, now only a part-timer, was a disappointed 27th, while Simona De Silvestro of Paretta Autosport found her car wayward and oversteering.

Top Gun Racing’s RC Enerson ran an impressively consistent four laps, given that he ran last of all after failing tech first time through, and the rookie had little experience of proper qualifying trim.

Cars can now make an unlimited number of runs. Those entries wishing to take advantage of this opportunity can join one of two lines. The fast line takes priority but obliges the entry to withdraw his or her current 4-lap average. Getting to the track via the slow lane allows an entry to retain his or her existing speed.

When the gun goes off at 5.50pm this afternoon, grid positions 10 through 30 will be locked in place.

The top nine will progress to the Fast Nine shootout – just one 4-lap run per car – on Sunday at 3.00-3.45pm, while the bottom five from qualifying today will be consigned to the Last Chance Qualifying shootout on Sunday from 1.15 to 2.30pm for the three slots on the last row of the grid.

P Driver Team-Engine Lap 1 Lap 2 Lap 3 Lap 4 Average 1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 232.574 231.762 231.612 231.368 231.828 2 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 232.364 231.872 231.421 230.940 231.648 3 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 232.348 231.845 231.435 230.934 231.639 4 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 232.239 231.777 231.361 231.092 231.616 5 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 231.202 231.384 231.222 230.850 231.164 6 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 231.790 231.243 230.877 230.675 231.145 7 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport-Honda 231.523 231.247 230.969 230.821 231.139 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 231.843 231.211 230.717 230.649 231.104 9 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 231.408 231.118 230.947 230.712 231.046 10 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 231.433 231.030 230.719 230.276 230.864 11 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 231.542 230.942 230.598 230.306 230.846 12 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 231.642 231.011 230.496 230.220 230.841 13 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 231.386 230.857 230.525 230.067 230.708 14 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport-Honda 231.106 230.659 230.300 230.189 230.563 15 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 231.154 230.698 230.316 230.063 230.557 16 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 230.799 230.510 230.425 230.350 230.521 17 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 230.793 230.611 230.340 230.249 230.498 18 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 230.908 230.541 230.258 230.004 230.427 19 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 230.752 230.363 230.043 229.828 230.246 20 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 230.420 230.179 229.786 229.811 230.049 21 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 230.546 229.856 229.721 229.676 229.949 22 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 230.796 230.239 229.479 229.057 229.891 23 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske-Chevrolet 230.405 229.886 229.405 229.418 229.778 24 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 230.224 229.743 229.604 229.406 229.744 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport-Honda 229.993 229.819 229.591 229.454 229.714 26 Max Chilton Carlin-Chevrolet 230.203 229.538 229.118 228.814 229.417 27 Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport-Honda 230.041 229.446 228.821 228.740 229.261 28 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 229.756 229.363 229.049 228.836 229.250 29 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet 229.509 229.205 229.062 228.858 229.158 30 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 230.565 230.116 229.208 230.035 229.980 31 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 229.541 229.136 228.647 228.885 229.052 32 Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 229.001 228.524 228.217 227.867 228.401 33 Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet 229.120 228.596 228.228 226.762 228.173 34 RC Enerson Top Gun Racing-Chevrolet 227.644 227.416 227.116 226.956 227.283 35 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 229.036 225.243 225.544 222.262 225.496