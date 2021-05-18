Indy 500: Former winners dominate first day of practice

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2018 winner Power set a 226.470mph lap on his 35th of 57 laps around the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to edge 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay in his Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Behind them was defending and two-time winner, Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy of Sage Karam landed P4 ahead of Conor Daly in the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, with 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud completing the top six.

Pato O’Ward, IndyCar’s Texas winner for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy made it seven drivers under the 40sec barrier with a lap of 225.146mph ahead of 2008 Indy winner and reigning IndyCar champ Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Other former winners looking strong were Dixon’s teammate Tony Kanaan in 11th and Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy (12th).

In terms of no-tow speeds, Ed Carpenter and one of his teammates Daly were first and third for Chevy, split by Dixon’s Honda.

Daly also owned the best trap speeds at Turns 1 and 3, and the start finish line (239mph).

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport turned the most laps of the session at 72.

Practice resumes tomorrow at 12 noon local (Eastern) time, weather allowing, although the track will be open at 11am to allow RC Enerson of Top Gun Racing to finish his Rookie Orientation Program following his mechanical issue today .

In terms of mechanical issues, it transpired that Sebastien Bourdais' fire after 27 laps of practice was indeed an engine failure.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 12 Will Power 39.7403 39.7403 0.000 35 57 226.470 Chevy Team Penske 2 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 39.7578 0.0175 0.0175 22 43 226.371 Honda Andretti Autosport 3 30 Takuma Sato 39.7998 0.0595 0.0420 13 58 226.132 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 24 Sage Karam 39.8332 0.0929 0.0334 31 43 225.942 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 5 47 Conor Daly 39.8865 0.1462 0.0533 35 65 225.640 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 6 22 Simon Pagenaud 39.9592 0.2189 0.0727 40 64 225.230 Chevy Team Penske 7 5 Pato O'Ward 39.9740 0.2337 0.0148 35 56 225.146 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 9 Scott Dixon 40.0021 0.2618 0.0281 8 48 224.988 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 18 Ed Jones 40.0621 0.3218 0.0600 55 58 224.651 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 10 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.0686 0.3283 0.0065 49 55 224.615 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 11 48 Tony Kanaan 40.0725 0.3322 0.0039 56 58 224.593 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.1099 0.3696 0.0374 4 44 224.384 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 13 16 Simona De Silvestro 40.1373 0.3970 0.0274 52 71 224.230 Chevy Paretta Autosport 14 2 Josef Newgarden 40.1714 0.4311 0.0341 9 37 224.040 Chevy Team Penske 15 21 Rinus VeeKay 40.2158 0.4755 0.0444 42 69 223.793 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 16 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.2180 0.4777 0.0022 30 67 223.780 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 17 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.2246 0.4843 0.0066 28 45 223.744 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 18 20 Ed Carpenter 40.2377 0.4974 0.0131 30 57 223.671 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 19 98 Marco Andretti 40.2980 0.5577 0.0603 23 52 223.336 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 20 26 Colton Herta 40.2993 0.5590 0.0013 6 72 223.329 Honda Andretti Autosport 21 06 Helio Castroneves 40.3480 0.6077 0.0487 26 44 223.059 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 22 27 Alexander Rossi 40.3581 0.6178 0.0101 31 63 223.004 Honda Andretti Autosport 23 10 Alex Palou 40.3792 0.6389 0.0211 12 53 222.887 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 24 11 Charlie Kimball 40.3938 0.6535 0.0146 25 36 222.806 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.4133 0.6730 0.0195 13 50 222.699 Chevy Team Penske 26 15 Graham Rahal 40.4344 0.6941 0.0211 44 63 222.583 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 4 Dalton Kellett 40.4729 0.7326 0.0385 52 59 222.371 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 28 1 JR Hildebrand 40.4928 0.7525 0.0199 4 22 222.262 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 29 60 Jack Harvey 40.5199 0.7796 0.0271 34 56 222.113 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 30 59 Max Chilton 40.5606 0.8203 0.0407 55 56 221.890 Chevy Carlin 31 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 40.7657 1.0254 0.2051 46 52 220.774 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 32 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.7761 1.0358 0.0104 4 24 220.718 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 33 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.8837 1.1434 0.1076 7 23 220.137 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 34 25 Stefan Wilson 41.1762 1.4359 0.2925 20 25 218.573 Honda Andretti Autosport

