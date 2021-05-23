Tickets Subscribe
Previous / VeeKay: "Perfect" Carpenter cars "suit Chevy powerband"
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day

By:

Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon occupied four of the top five speeds in the final race-trim practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before next Friday’s two-hour Carb Day practice.

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day

Palou and Ericsson gave Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda a 1-2 in the two hour session, with times in the 225.6 region, as all teams reverted from qualifying trim to raceday setups and 1.3-bar turbo boost and practiced making passes and gauging fuel mileage.

Those crews whose cars had run in the Fast Nine had to hurry to switch their cars to heavier downforce levels, but Ganassi excelled, as Tony Kanaan and pole-winner Scott Dixon finished the session fourth and fifth.

In among them was Conor Daly, showing Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet has raceday chops too, although all the fast times were set with the aid of a tow.

As expected, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas shone in raceday trim, defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal and could pull off passes.

In the no-tow speed charts, the Andretti Autosport-Honda of Alexander Rossi was far and away the quickest on 221.042mph, compared with VeeKay on 219.512, but that was largely a result of cars rarely running solo.

The only obviously alarming moment came when Simon Pagenaud’s Chevy blew up in front of Sage Karam, on the 2019 Indy winner’s 22nd lap. However, by then he already knew that his Penske was fast and handling well having drafted past several cars.

His rookie teammate Scott McLaughlin turned the most laps, at 95.

All cars will have their engines changed before Carb Day's two-hour session, next Friday.

P

Name

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Alex Palou

29

52

225.649

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Marcus Ericsson

4

54

225.632

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Conor Daly

19

70

225.453

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

4

Tony Kanaan

17

30

225.431

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Scott Dixon

1

30

224.802

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Takuma Sato

34

71

224.430

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Graham Rahal

53

87

224.376

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

Stefan Wilson

3

76

224.209

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

Felix Rosenqvist

7

76

224.085

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

10

Marco Andretti

16

87

223.843

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

11

Will Power

41

70

223.565

Chevy

Team Penske

12

JR Hildebrand

23

51

223.531

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

13

Alexander Rossi

64

90

223.455

Honda

Andretti Autosport

14

Sebastien Bourdais

69

81

223.446

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

Scott McLaughlin

68

95

223.212

Chevy

Team Penske

16

Juan Pablo Montoya

4

60

223.099

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

Santino Ferrucci

40

40

223.055

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

Sage Karam

27

69

222.953

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

19

James Hinchcliffe

23

90

222.754

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

20

Ed Jones

61

79

222.670

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

21

Dalton Kellett

27

37

222.569

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

22

Jack Harvey

80

81

222.487

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

23

Rinus VeeKay

15

32

222.444

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

Pato O'Ward

43

51

222.336

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

25

Ed Carpenter

7

58

222.277

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

26

Josef Newgarden

70

84

222.138

Chevy

Team Penske

27

Max Chilton

48

50

221.970

Chevy

Carlin

28

Simon Pagenaud

21

21

221.683

Chevy

Team Penske

29

Colton Herta

39

70

221.410

Honda

Andretti Autosport

30

Helio Castroneves

51

68

221.348

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

31

Pietro Fittipaldi

71

81

221.250

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

32

Ryan Hunter-Reay

28

53

221.201

Honda

Andretti Autosport

33

Simona De Silvestro

33

46

220.604

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

 

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

