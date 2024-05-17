All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Colton Herta managed to pull off the quickest single-lap run, while Josef Newgarden put together a stout four-lap effort on Fast Friday ahead of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

While out for a simulated qualifying run, Herta’s ultimate lap of 234.974mph came courtesy of a tow off the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda of Graham Rahal with roughly 90 minutes left on the day.

Herta opted to abort the effort after Rahal impeded the run. Newgarden, the reigning Indy 500 winner, made his presence felt with a strong simulated qualifying run at 234.063mph (234.260, 233.937, 233.970, 234.087) to seize control of the fastest four-lap average in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Newgarden went out around 3pm ET, which is the same time Sunday’s Top 12 battle would be taking place.

“You can’t control this stuff sometimes,” Newgarden said.

“Like, you show up and you can’t get too excited on a day like today. We’re testing. Everybody is testing. It counts when it counts but I think we have fast cars. There’s no doubt we gotta be somewhat pleased at what we’re looking at.

“Again, let’s not get excited because it’s Fast Friday but we need to put our pieces together tomorrow.

Team Penske swept the top three spots in the four-lap average runs, with Scott McLaughlin (233.623mph) and Will Power (233.451mph) ending up second and third, respectively.

The Arrow McLaren duo of Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward concluded fourth and fifth after simulated qualifying outings at 233.355mph and 233.043mph.

Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing), Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global) and Kyle Larson (Arrow McLaren) rounded out the rest of the top 10 in best four-lap average speed.

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, ran the second-quickest single lap behind Herta, hitting 234.271mph. Newgarden’s fastest individual lap of 234.260mph took third, ahead of team-mate McLaughlin’s 234.102mph run in fourth. Rossi was fifth on the single-lap efforts at 234.006mph.

 

Reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who is also the defending pole-sitter of the Indy 500, encountered a problem during his simulated run in the afternoon after a plume of smoke dusted out of the right side of his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The verdict was an engine issue as oil caked the pit box, with an extended yellow flag to also clean up residue on the track.

Palou received a new engine as a result and was able to return before the end of the session. He ended up 24th on the single-lap outing at 232.135mph. 

The Honda of Pietro Fittipaldi also endured a weird mechanical issue, but it was found to be an overboost and did not have to require an engine change. His best lap was 231.586mph.

There was only one major incident on the day, which involved rookie Nolan Siegel.

Driving the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda, Siegel was in the midst of a third lap during a simulated qualifying run when his No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda snapped around and hit the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2. The back of the car lifted and nearly inverted before skating down the backstretch on the left side before coming to a stop in the middle of the track.

Fortunately, he was able to walk away from the accident after receiving assistance after being released, due to being trapped by the car positioning and aeroscreen.

The incident happened roughly 90 minutes into the day, with Siegel only running 15 laps with a best of 229.813mph (28th overall). He became the third driver to crash this week, with Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist and Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, involved in separate incidents on Thursday’s running.

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 24

38.3021

234.974
2 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17 34

+0.1150

38.4171

0.1150 234.271
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 15

+0.1168

38.4189

0.0018 234.260
4 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 33

+0.1426

38.4447

0.0258 234.102
5 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 36

+0.1585

38.4606

0.0159 234.006
6 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 30

+0.1818

38.4839

0.0233 233.864
7 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 35

+0.2009

38.5030

0.0191 233.748
8 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 27

+0.2080

38.5101

0.0071 233.705
9 Japan T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75 38

+0.2123

38.5144

0.0043 233.679
10 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 28

+0.2564

38.5585

0.0441 233.412
11 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 37

+0.2681

38.5702

0.0117 233.341
12 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 19

+0.2827

38.5848

0.0146 233.252
13 United States R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 23 24

+0.2926

38.5947

0.0099 233.193
14 United Kingdom C. Ilott Arrow McLaren 6 31

+0.3020

38.6041

0.0094 233.136
15 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 20

+0.3113

38.6134

0.0093 233.080
16
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
41 29

+0.3176

38.6197

0.0063 233.042
17 United States M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 98 25

+0.3409

38.6430

0.0233 232.901
18 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 27

+0.3960

38.6981

0.0551 232.570
19 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 28

+0.3997

38.7018

0.0037 232.547
20 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 06 42

+0.4084

38.7105

0.0087 232.495
21 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 33

+0.4121

38.7142

0.0037 232.473
22 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 44

+0.4262

38.7283

0.0141 232.388
23 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 21

+0.4499

38.7520

0.0237 232.246
24 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 18

+0.4684

38.7705

0.0185 232.135
25 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 32

+0.4685

38.7706

0.0001 232.135
26 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 36

+0.4735

38.7756

0.0050 232.105
27
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
33 25

+0.4846

38.7867

0.0111 232.038
28 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 38

+0.5171

38.8192

0.0325 231.844
29 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 24

+0.5603

38.8624

0.0432 231.586
30 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 22

+0.6191

38.9212

0.0588 231.236
31 United States C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 24 19

+0.6671

38.9692

0.0480 230.952
32 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 46

+0.7232

39.0253

0.0561 230.620
33 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 35

+0.7935

39.0956

0.0703 230.205
34
N. Siegel Dale Coyne Racing
18 15

+0.8601

39.1622

0.0666 229.813
Joey Barnes
Will Power
Andretti Autosport
