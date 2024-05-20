All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Josef Newgarden led a vigorous post-qualifying practice session for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on a warm and windy Monday afternoon.

Joey Barnes
Upd:

The defending race winner of the Indy 500, Newgarden served up a flying lap of 226.238mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet to edge out Andretti Global’s Colton Herta by 0.0028s.

“The team's done a great job,” said Newgarden. “I love this place. We're going to see how things shake up because you got to be ready for everything.”

Herta, who was routinely in the mix and moved through the field on multiple occasions, was on top of the leaderboard during the early part of the session. He logged 96 laps, the fourth-most on the day.

“I think we’re there,” Herta said. “I feel really, really happy with the car at the moment.”

The No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of Will Power, the 2018 Indy 500 winner, ended up third, 0.0177s behind team-mate Newgarden.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino wrapped up the session in fourth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in fifth.

Rookie Christian Rasmussen was sixth, logging 100 laps in the No.33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet with a best of 225.718mph (0.0916s behind Newgarden).

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, was seventh. The No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Romain Grosjean was eighth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi in ninth.

Marco Andretti rounded out the final spot of the top 10, putting the No. 98 Andretti Herta Honda 0.1825s off the pace set by Newgarden.

Although it was a good day on the timesheets, Newgarden had a close call after hitting the curbing in Turn 2 with 30 minutes left.

The No. 28 Andretti Global Honda of Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion, and Conor Daly’s Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet had a near-miss on pit lane in the final 25 minutes.

Daly was released and almost collided with Ericsson, who was sliding into his pit box. As a result, Daly was handed a drive-thru penalty for an unsafe pit lane release.

Rookie Tom Blomqvist logged a session-most 106 laps but spun exiting his pit box in the final 11 minutes. He ended up 16th on the timesheets at 0.2906s behind the top mark.

There was a caution flag thrown at the halfway point for a track inspection, which put a temporary halt on the on-track action that featured some wild moments of three-wide running and plenty of overtaking moves in preparation for Sunday’s big race.

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 89

39.7811

226.238
2 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 96

+0.0028

39.7839

0.0028 226.222
3 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 89

+0.0177

39.7988

0.0149 226.137
4 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 69

+0.0866

39.8677

0.0689 225.747
5 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 70

+0.0882

39.8693

0.0016 225.738
6
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
33 100

+0.0916

39.8727

0.0034 225.718
7 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 66

+0.1274

39.9085

0.0358 225.516
8 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 91

+0.1289

39.9100

0.0015 225.507
9 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 92

+0.1397

39.9208

0.0108 225.446
10 United States M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 98 92

+0.1825

39.9636

0.0428 225.205
11 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 86

+0.1870

39.9681

0.0045 225.180
12 United States R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 23 75

+0.2100

39.9911

0.0230 225.050
13 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 06 75

+0.2183

39.9994

0.0083 225.003
14 United States C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 24 55

+0.2328

40.0139

0.0145 224.922
15 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 95

+0.2505

40.0316

0.0177 224.822
16 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 106

+0.2902

40.0713

0.0397 224.600
17 Japan T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75 61

+0.2960

40.0771

0.0058 224.567
18 United Kingdom C. Ilott Arrow McLaren 6 85

+0.3225

40.1036

0.0265 224.419
19 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 79

+0.3383

40.1194

0.0158 224.330
20 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 75

+0.3689

40.1500

0.0306 224.159
21 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 77

+0.3920

40.1731

0.0231 224.031
22 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 99

+0.4256

40.2067

0.0336 223.843
23 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 83

+0.4258

40.2069

0.0002 223.842
24 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 95

+0.4300

40.2111

0.0042 223.819
25 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 77

+0.4588

40.2399

0.0288 223.659
26 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 88

+0.4921

40.2732

0.0333 223.474
27 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 57

+0.5167

40.2978

0.0246 223.337
28 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17 70

+0.5212

40.3023

0.0045 223.312
29 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 81

+0.5730

40.3541

0.0518 223.026
30 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 89

+0.5893

40.3704

0.0163 222.936
31
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
41 64

+0.6037

40.3848

0.0144 222.856
32 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 71

+0.6339

40.4150

0.0302 222.690
33 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 58

+0.7411

40.5222

0.1072 222.100
View full results
