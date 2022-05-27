Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice

The 90-minute session was marred by two accidents, one for Coyne’s other car, the HMD car of David Malukas, and the other for Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

In 69 degF ambient conditions – not representative of Sunday’s expected 85degF – 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan lapped in 227.114mph, with teammate Ericsson the only other to crack the 227mph barrier.

Sato, two-time Indy 500 winner, was third ahead of Dixon, while Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was the fastest Chevrolet runner, just ahead of 2018 winner Will Power.

Jimmie Johnson completed his first Carb Day practice in seventh ahead of Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing entry turned the most number of laps at 68.

The two yellow-flag periods took 23mins out of the session.

Herta’s crew – and other Andretti Autosport crews – are now building up his backup car, his racecar having been tubbed. However, there is no longer a rule that obliges a driver to start from the back of the grid if he’s racing a chassis he didn’t qualify.