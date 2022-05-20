Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Tony Kanaan went to the top of the four-lap average speeds in the final five minutes of Fast Friday, as drivers dealt with horrendously windy conditions.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday

As the wind started to drop, and track temperature went down, the 2013 Indy 500 winner embarked on a qualifying simulation run and turned laps of 231.392, 230.419, 230.668 and 229.589mph. That meant an average of 230.517mph which vailted him to the top ahead of by far the quickest rookie, David Malukas.

Twice he completed brave four lap runs with averages over 230 in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, a 230.286mph average being his best effort.

His teammate Takuma Sato produced the fastest single lap of the day – a 232.789mph effort – but he felt too much downforce had been taken off and had to back off at Turn 3 on Lap 3, dropping his average to fifth best.

Sage Karam produced the best time for a Chevrolet driver, setting an average of 230.114 in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, just a hair ahead of Pato O’Ward’s early effort for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Jimmie Johnson’s second qualifying sim came while the wind was still gusting exceedingly hard, and he excelled himself with sixth best average, 229.093mph, considering that mentally he was bouncing back from a big smack against the wall in the opening hour of the session https://www.motorsport.com/indycar/news/johnson-has-lucky-escape-at-indy-after-smacking-turn-2-wall/10307688/

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Indy 500 winners Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves were sixth and seventh on quali sims but were down in the mid-227s. Marcus Ericsson was eight ahead of the three Team Penske-Chevrolets which didn’t go out in the second half of the session.

Sato’s fastest lap was almost 1sec faster than Rossi’s albeit in very different conditions.

Meanwhile, it was notable that Kanaan’s best lap put him only eighth fastest on the single-lap times, and it was his consistency that earned him top spot in qualifying times.

Fast Friday sees the BorgWarner turbos on the Chevrolet and Honda engines turned up from 1.3- to 1.5-bar, an increase of approximately 80hp, to enable the teams to strip off drag-inducing downforce and check out their qualifying potential for this weekend.

But today, wind gusts of up to 38mph were registered, which gave the cars a headwind down the front straight, pinning the nose and provoking oversteer at Turn 1, and then pushing the cars into a drift through Turn 2 before heading down the back straight with a tail-wind.

The order for Saturday's initial qualifying runs, which will commence at 11.00am, is as follows: 

Q Driver Car name Team-Engine
1 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
2 Rinus VeeKay Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
3 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
4 Felix Rosenqvist Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
5 Romain Grosjean DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
6 Jimmie Johnson Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
7 Devlin DeFrancesco PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
8 JR Hildebrand Homes For Our Troops / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
9 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
10 Takuma Sato Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
11 Marco Andretti KULR Technology / Curb Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb
12 Graham Rahal United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
13 Tony Kanaan The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
14 David Malukas HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
15 Santino Ferrucci Palermo's DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
16 Colton Herta Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
17 Stefan Wilson DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet
18 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
19 Alex Palou NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
20 Conor Daly BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Helio Castroneves AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
22 Scott McLaughlin Pennzoil Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
23 Ed Carpenter Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
24 Alexander Rossi NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
25 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
26 Jack Harvey AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
27 Sage Karam AES Indiana DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
28 Josef Newgarden Shell Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
29 Christian Lundgaard Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
30 Simon Pagenaud AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
31 Kyle Kirkwood ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
32 Will Power Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
33 Dalton Kellett K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
