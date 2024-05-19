Indy 500: Newgarden leads Top 12 practice, Power hit with plenum event
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden established the quickest pace in a one-hour practice session ahead of the Top 12 battle for pole for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
Newgarden, the defending Indy 500 champion, latched on to a tow and seized the fastest lap of 234.052mph and a four-lap average of 233.708mph. His No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet only received the aided tow on his second lap of the simulated qualifying run.
“It was a good run,” Newgarden said. “It's different today with the heat, the track temps up, but I would say you saw a lot of people running in heat at the end of yesterday.
“The track temp was pretty similar to this at 4 or 5:00pm yesterday. I think people are capable of it. We just got to try and solve the run together. But this team has done a tremendous job all month. Shell car is fast and we're gonna try and do two more runs and hopefully be in for the fight.”
Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist logged the second-best four-lap run of 232.851mph.
Scott McLaughlin made it two Team Penske machines in the top three with a four-lap average pace at 232.655mph.
The Arrow McLaren duo of Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi ended up fourth and fifth, respectively, with a 232.637mph and 232.495mph four-lap outings.
Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global) was sixth, ahead of Kyle Larson (Arrow McLaren) in seventh.
After six plenum events hit numerous teams carrying Chevrolet engines yesterday, a suspected seventh took place during this session to the No. 12 Team Penske entry of Will Power. While out on a second run, a hiccup happened on his opening lap – which he finished to run 227.276mph – and called “plenum” over the radio.
Power did manage to log a four-lap run previously, with his mark of 231.688mph putting him eighth.
“Yeah, the engine stops,” Power said, of the feeling in the cockpit when the issue happens. “It just dies for however long. you know.
“It kills your speed massively. I don't know where the speed is right now. Sort of feeling a weird vibration as well down the straight. We'll look into it. Be tough to make top six as we sit.”
Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato put his No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda in ninth. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner, put the No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet in 10th.
Santino Ferrucci’s No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet aborted multiple attempts on a four-lap run.
Meanwhile, Rinus VeeKay, who rebounded from an early qualifying crash to make the Top 12 in the final seconds of Saturday’s qualifying, opted to stay in the garage with his No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|7
|
38.4530
|234.052
|2
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|15
|
+0.0933
38.5463
|0.0933
|233.485
|3
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|7
|
+0.0972
38.5502
|0.0039
|233.462
|4
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|8
|
+0.1480
38.6010
|0.0508
|233.155
|5
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|12
|
+0.1909
38.6439
|0.0429
|232.896
|6
|K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|17
|17
|
+0.1994
38.6524
|0.0085
|232.845
|7
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|15
|
+0.2040
38.6570
|0.0046
|232.817
|8
|T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|75
|8
|
+0.2209
38.6739
|0.0169
|232.715
|9
|R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|23
|12
|
+0.3049
38.7579
|0.0840
|232.211
|10
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|16
|
+0.3288
38.7818
|0.0239
|232.068
|11
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|14
|
+0.3418
38.7948
|0.0130
|231.990
|12
|K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|7
|
+0.4569
38.9099
|0.1151
|231.304
|13
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|15
|
+0.5288
38.9818
|0.0719
|230.877
|14
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|15
|
+0.6709
39.1239
|0.1421
|230.038
|15
|
N. Siegel Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|16
|
+0.7906
39.2436
|0.1197
|229.337
|View full results
