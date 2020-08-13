Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda is leading the field at the halfway point of today’s 6hr30min practice session for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, while Fernando Alonso is looking strong again in fourth.
2017 Indy winner Sato lapped the 2.5-mile Speedway at 225.693mph to head Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Conor Daly by 0.5mph, with Charlie Kimball third for A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy, Alonso fifth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy and James Davison in the Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR/Byrd/Belardi.
Oliver Askew made it two Arrow McLaren SP entries in the top six and was also top rookie, just a couple of spots ahead of the man he beat to the Indy Lights title last year, Rinus VeeKay.
In between them lay 2014 Indy winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, whose Andretti Autosport-Honda was second in the no-tow lap speeds, behind only teammate Colton Herta who lapped 221.895mph without the aid of the draft.
Again only 32 cars have taken part in the session as Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed-Chevy has still not completed his Refreshers course, having only lapped at 207mph in a special pre-practice session. NBC Sports report that part of the team’s struggle has been electrical issues. Elton Julian’s team will get another chance to run at the end of this practice.
Indy 500 practice Day 2, halfway
|
P
|
No
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
Gap
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
30
|
Takuma Sato
|
39.877
|
--.----
|
--.----
|
10
|
32
|
225.693
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
2
|
47
|
Conor Daly
|
39.981
|
0.1040
|
0.1040
|
26
|
40
|
225.106
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
3
|
4
|
Charlie Kimball
|
40.069
|
0.1918
|
0.0878
|
18
|
42
|
224.613
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
4
|
66
|
Fernando Alonso
|
40.114
|
0.2363
|
0.0445
|
2
|
54
|
224.363
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
5
|
51
|
James Davison
|
40.122
|
0.2450
|
0.0087
|
11
|
56
|
224.315
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi
|
6
|
7
|
Oliver Askew
|
40.150
|
0.2729
|
0.0279
|
5
|
46
|
224.159
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
7
|
28
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
40.151
|
0.2737
|
0.0008
|
20
|
20
|
224.154
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
8
|
21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
40.209
|
0.3320
|
0.0583
|
5
|
57
|
223.829
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
9
|
60
|
Jack Harvey
|
40.209
|
0.3322
|
0.0002
|
22
|
67
|
223.828
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
98
|
Marco Andretti
|
40.222
|
0.3450
|
0.0128
|
5
|
30
|
223.757
|
Honda
|
Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|
11
|
88
|
Colton Herta
|
40.223
|
0.3461
|
0.0011
|
5
|
50
|
223.751
|
Honda
|
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|
12
|
14
|
Tony Kanaan
|
40.237
|
0.3596
|
0.0135
|
15
|
38
|
223.676
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
13
|
26
|
Zach Veach
|
40.240
|
0.3629
|
0.0033
|
9
|
43
|
223.657
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
14
|
3
|
Helio Castroneves
|
40.244
|
0.3673
|
0.0044
|
2
|
36
|
223.633
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
15
|
29
|
James Hinchcliffe
|
40.245
|
0.3679
|
0.0006
|
6
|
25
|
223.630
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
16
|
1
|
Josef Newgarden
|
40.247
|
0.3702
|
0.0023
|
11
|
36
|
223.617
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
17
|
15
|
Graham Rahal
|
40.305
|
0.4278
|
0.0576
|
6
|
29
|
223.297
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
18
|
5
|
Pato O'Ward
|
40.319
|
0.4416
|
0.0138
|
23
|
59
|
223.221
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
19
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
40.323
|
0.4455
|
0.0039
|
13
|
29
|
223.199
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
20
|
18
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
40.346
|
0.4688
|
0.0233
|
31
|
42
|
223.070
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|
21
|
45
|
Spencer Pigot
|
40.351
|
0.4738
|
0.0050
|
19
|
35
|
223.043
|
Honda
|
RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport
|
22
|
10
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
40.423
|
0.5459
|
0.0721
|
26
|
50
|
222.645
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
23
|
27
|
Alexander Rossi
|
40.435
|
0.5575
|
0.0116
|
4
|
23
|
222.581
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
24
|
12
|
Will Power
|
40.461
|
0.5838
|
0.0263
|
9
|
32
|
222.436
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
25
|
55
|
Alex Palou
|
40.617
|
0.7400
|
0.1562
|
31
|
43
|
221.581
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|
26
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter
|
40.671
|
0.7939
|
0.0539
|
7
|
43
|
221.287
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
27
|
8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
40.679
|
0.8018
|
0.0079
|
4
|
31
|
221.244
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
28
|
41
|
Dalton Kellett
|
40.748
|
0.8711
|
0.0693
|
25
|
47
|
220.868
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
29
|
59
|
Max Chilton
|
40.848
|
0.9711
|
0.1000
|
6
|
27
|
220.327
|
Chevy
|
Carlin
|
30
|
22
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
40.926
|
1.0492
|
0.0781
|
3
|
26
|
219.907
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
31
|
24
|
Sage Karam
|
40.948
|
1.0710
|
0.0218
|
8
|
12
|
219.790
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
32
|
67
|
JR Hildebrand
|
41.029
|
1.1521
|
0.0811
|
7
|
21
|
219.355
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
33
|
81
|
Ben Hanley
|
No Time
|
---
|
---
|
--
|
---
|
---
|
Chevy
|
DragonSpeed USA
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Indy 500
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez