How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

How has the prize fund for the Indy 500 evolved?

Since its first running in 1911, the winner’s take-home check has ballooned from the $14,250 that Ray Harroun received that year.

Over time, some serious financial barriers were broken, notably in 1957 when Sam Hanks took home $103k, Danny Sullivan’s famous spin-and-win was worth $517,662 and we had our first millionaire victory in 1989, when Emerson Fittipaldi scooped $1,001,604.

Emmo’s first victory check that year was more than the prize purse from every running from 1911 to 1970! A driver’s winnings very much depends on the circumstances of the time, including the financial health of the sanctioning body, as well as the TV deal details and ticket sales.

The winner of the race receives about 20% of the prize purse, which is then appropriated in a sliding scale for the rest of the 33-car field. Bonuses such as pole position – eg: Scott Dixon won $100,000 for pole in 2021 – and laps led very much affect the outcome of each car’s winnings too.

The prize money is awarded by Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the cash going to each entrant’s car. The drivers have contracts that state what percentage of the winnings they take, while the team owner will then spread that around the team as well as taking his or her own share.

What was the biggest Indy 500 paycheck?

In 2009, Team Penske and Helio Castroneves took home the biggest paycheck in Indy 500 history: $3,048,005. Of his $2.5million winnings in 2018, Will Power told motorsport.com of his own personal terms, “I didn’t quite get 50% of it but I was pretty close!”

Perhaps the most unfortunate driver in Indy history, in terms of prize winnings, was Takuma Sato. His victory in front of the first-ever crowd-less Indy 500 – run in August 2020 (due to the Covid-19 pandemic) – netted him 'only' $1.3m. This compares with the $2,458,129 he won in 2017 in front of a packed audience.

It was doubly galling as, before the pandemic forced a reappraisal, new IndyCar owner Roger Penske had previously pledged a richest-ever prize purse of $15m.

As last year’s prize purse was skewed, here’s the 2019 pot breakdown from first to last:

Pos Driver Prize money 1 Simon Pagenaud $2,669,529 2 Alexander Rossi $759,179 3 Takuma Sato $540,454 4 Josef Newgarden $462,904 5 Will Power $444,554 6 Ed Carpenter $450,554 7 Santino Ferrucci $435,404 8 Ryan Hunter-Reay $379,129 9 Tony Kanaan $369,129 10 Conor Daly $230,805 11 James Hinchcliffe $365,129 12 James Davison $220,305 13 Ed Jones $233,305 14 Spencer Pigot $377,229 15 Matheus Leist $344,129 16 Pippa Mann $200,305 17 Scott Dixon $359,204 18 Helio Castroneves $200,305 19 Sage Karam $204,305 20 JR Hildebrand $200,305 21 Jack Harvey $200,305 22 Oriol Servia $203,305 23 Marcus Ericsson $384,629 24 Jordan King $200,805 25 Charlie Kimball $200,305 26 Marco Andretti $334,129 27 Graham Rahal $334,129 28 Felix Rosenqvist $353,279 29 Zach Veach $334,129 30 Sebastien Bourdais $342,129 31 Kyle Kaiser $205,305 32 Ben Hanley $200,805 33 Colton Herta $351,129

And here is the all-time list, including the prize purse and winner’s reward:

Year Total purse Winner Winner's prize 1911 $27,550 Ray Harroun $14,250 1912 $52,225 Joe Dawson $20,000 1913 $55,875 Jules Goux $20,000 1914 $51,675 Rene Thomas $20,000 1915 $51,200 Ralph DePalma $20,000 1916 $31,350 Dario Resta $12,000 1919 $55,275 Howdy Wilcox $20,000 1920 $93,550 Gaston Chevrolet $21,400 1921 $86,850 Tommy Milton $26,400 1922 $70,575 Jimmy Murphy $26,200 1923 $83,425 Tommy Milton $28,500 1924 $86,850 L.L. Corum/Joe Boyer $20,050 1925 $87,750 Peter DePaolo $28,800 1926 $88,100 Frank Lockhart $35,600 1927 $89,850 George Souders $30,625 1928 $90,750 Louis Meyer $28,250 1929 $95,150 Ray Keech $31,950 1930 $96,250 Billy Arnold $36,900 1931 $81,800 Louis Schneider $29,500 1932 $93,900 Fred Frame $31,050 1933 $54,450 Louis Meyer $18,000 1934 $83,775 Bill Cummings $29,725 1935 $78,575 Kelly Petillo $30,600 1936 $82,525 Louis Meyer $31,300 1937 $92,135 Wilbur Shaw $35,075 1938 $91,075 Floyd Roberts $32,075 1939 $87,050 Wilbur Shaw $27,375 1940 $85,525 Wilbur Shaw $30,725 1941 $90,925 Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose $29,200 1946 $115,450 George Robson $42,350 1947 $137,425 Mauri Rose $33,425 1948 $171,075 Mauri Rose $42,800 1949 $179,050 Bill Holland $51,575 1950 $201,035 Johnnie Parsons $57,458 1951 $207,650 Lee Wallard $63,612 1952 $230,100 Troy Ruttman $61,743 1953 $246,300 Bill Vukovich $89,496 1954 $269,375 Bill Vukovich $74,934 1955 $270,400 Bob Sweikert $76,138 1956 $282,052 Pat Flaherty $93,819 1957 $300,252 Sam Hanks $103,844 1958 $305,217 Jimmy Bryan $105,574 1959 $338,100 Rodger Ward $106,850 1960 $369,150 Jim Rathmann $110,000 1961 $400,000 AJ Foyt $117,975 1962 $426,152 Rodger Ward $125,015 1963 $494,030 Parnelli Jones $148,513 1964 $506,575 AJ Foyt $153,650 1965 $628,399 Jim Clark $166,621 1966 $691,808 Graham Hill $156,297 1967 $734,834 AJ Foyt $171,527 1968 $712,269 Bobby Unser $175,139 1969 $805,127 Mario Andretti $206,727 1970 $1,000,002 Al Unser $271,697 1971 $1,001,604 Al Unser $238,454 1972 $1,011,845 Mark Donohue $218,767 1973 $1,006,105 Gordon Johncock $236,022 1974 $1,015,686 Johnny Rutherford $245,031 1975 $1,001,321 Bobby Unser $214,031 1976 $1,037,776 Johnny Rutherford $255,321 1977 $1,116,807 AJ Foyt $259,791 1978 $1,145,225 Al Unser $290,363 1979 $1,271,954 Rick Mears $270,401 1980 $1,503,225 Johnny Rutherford $318,819 1981 $1,605,375 Bobby Unser $299,124 1982 $2,067,475 Gordon Johncock $290,609 1983 $2,411,450 Tom Sneva $385,886 1984 $2,795,899 Rick Mears $434,060 1985 $3,271,025 Danny Sullivan $517,662 1986 $4,001,450 Bobby Rahal $581,062 1987 $4,490,375 Al Unser $526,762 1988 $5,025,400 Rick Mears $809,853 1989 $5,723,725 Emerson Fittipaldi $1,001,604 1990 $6,325,803 Arie Luyendyk $1,090,940 1991 $7,009,150 Rick Mears $1,219,704 1992 $7,527,450 Al Unser Jr $1,244,184 1993 $7,681,300 Emerson Fittipaldi $1,155,304 1994 $7,864,800 Al Unser Jr $1,373,813 1995 $8,063,550 Jacques Villeneuve $1,312,019 1996 $8,114,600 Buddy Lazier $1,367,854 1997 $8,612,450 Arie Luyendyk $1,568,150 1998 $8,722,150 Eddie Cheever $1,433,000 1999 $9,047,150 Kenny Brack $1,465,190 2000 $9,476,505 Juan Pablo Montoya $1,235,690 2001 $9,610,325 Helio Castroneves $1,270,475 2002 $10,028,580 Helio Castroneves $1,606,215 2003 $10,151,830 Gil de Ferran $1,353,265 2004 $10,250,580 Buddy Rice $1,761,740 2005 $10,304,815 Dan Wheldon $1,537,805 2006 $10,518,565 Sam Hornish $1,744,855 2007 $10,668,815 Dario Franchitti $1,645,233 2008 $14,406,580 Scott Dixon $2,988,065 2009 $14,315,315 Helio Castroneves $3,048,005 2010 $13,592,815 Dario Franchitti $2,752,055 2011 $13,509,485 Dan Wheldon $2,592,255 2012 $13,285,815 Dario Franchitti $2,474,280 2013 $12,020,065 Tony Kanaan $2,353,355 2014 $14,231,760 Ryan Hunter-Reay $2,491,194 2015 $13,397,315 Juan Pablo Montoya $2,449,055 2016 $13,273,253 Alexander Rossi $2,548,743 2017 $13,178,359 Takuma Sato $2,458,129 2018 $13,078,065 Will Power $2,525,454 2019 $13,090,536 Simon Pagenaud $2,669,529 2020 $7.5 million Takuma Sato $1,370,500

