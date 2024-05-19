All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 qualifying results: How Pole Day works and who will get bumped?

It’s Pole Day for the Indianapolis 500, and while some spots are already locked in, the top four rows and the final one will be set on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Saturday’s qualifying session was a barnstormer, with Team Penske sweeping the top of the speed charts, Arrow McLaren battling back from some issues and Rinus VeeKay providing a heroic final run to make the crucial top-12 spots after a big crash early on.

At the other end of the charts, there was more Indy 500 qualifying pain for Graham Rahal, who faces another agonizing day of simply making the field.

Indy 500 qualifying results after the opening day

Cla 

 Nº 

 Driver 

 Car / Engine 

 Time 

 Delay 

 Laps 

 

 

 

Top-12 cars eligible for pole

 

 

 

12

Will Power

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.0053

  

4

3

Scott McLaughlin

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.2863

0.2810

4

2

Josef Newgarden

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.3124

0.3071

4

7

Alexander Rossi

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.4609

0.4556

4

27

Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara/Honda

2'34.6634

0.6581

4

17

Kyle Larson

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.7965

0.7912

4

60

Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara/Honda

2'34.8074

0.8021

4

14

Santino Ferrucci

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.8415

0.8362

4

75

Takuma Sato

Dallara/Honda

2'34.8566

0.8513

4

10 

5

Patricio O'Ward

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.8826

0.8773

4

11 

21

R.van Kalmthout

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.8930

0.8877

4

12 

23

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'34.9153

0.9100

4

 

 

 

Spots 13-30 now locked-in

 

 

 

13 

26

Colton Herta

Dallara/Honda

2'34.9616

0.9563

4

14 

10

Alex Palou

Dallara/Honda

2'34.9682

0.9629

4

15 

6

Callum Ilott

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'35.0184

1.0131

4

16 

11

Marcus Armstrong

Dallara/Honda

2'35.0504

1.0451

4

17 

20

Ed Carpenter

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'35.1608

1.1555

4

18 

4

Kyffin Simpson

Dallara/Honda

2'35.2069

1.2016

4

19 

98

Marco Andretti

Dallara/Honda

2'35.2458

1.2405

4

20 

06

H.Castroneves

Dallara/Honda

2'35.2587

1.2534

4

21 

9

Scott Dixon

Dallara/Honda

2'35.2723

1.2670

4

22 

78

Agustín Canapino

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'35.2750

1.2697

4

23 

41

Sting Ray Robb

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'35.2888

1.2835

4

24 

33

C.Rasmussen

Dallara/Honda

2'35.3852

1.3799

4

25 

66

Tom Blomqvist

Dallara/Honda

2'35.4554

1.4501

4

26 

77

Romain Grosjean

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'35.4982

1.4929

4

27 

8

Linus Lundqvist

Dallara/Honda

2'35.5034

1.4981

4

28 

45

C.Lundgaard

Dallara/Honda

2'35.5308

1.5255

4

29 

24

Conor Daly

Dallara/Chevrolet

2'35.6803

1.6750

4

30 

30

P.Fittipaldi

Dallara/Honda

2'35.7768

1.7715

4

 

 

 

Bottom 4 cars in last-chance qualifying

 

 

 

31 

51

Katherine Legge

Dallara/Honda

2'35.9587

1.9534

4

32 

28

Marcus Ericsson

Dallara/Honda

2'36.0031

1.9978

4

33 

15

Graham Rahal

Dallara/Honda

2'36.0569

2.0516

4

34 

18

Nolan Siegel

Dallara/Honda

2'37.7038

3.6985

4

The fastest 12 drivers will first contest a session that will define who goes through to the Fast Six, with starting positions seven to 12 being decided. Their running order is based on Saturday times, slowest to fastest, and each car is guaranteed one attempt.

The Fast Six will conclude the front two rows, and the quickest driver over the four-lap average will be the pole winner for the 108th Indy 500.

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

At 4:15pm ET, four drivers will then squabble over three slots on the last row – and one of them – out of Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal and Nolan Siegel – will be going home.

As well as the qualifying sessions themselves, which start at 3:05pm ET, from midday the dozen drivers still in the fight for pole will get a one-hour practice session to fine-tune their cars.

This will be immediately followed by an hour’s practice for the desperate quartet due to battle over the last row to do likewise.

The top 12 drivers on the starting grid will receive IndyCar Series points, with the P1 Award winner earning 12, the second fastest 11, down to one point for the 12th-placed starter.

Read Also:

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Charles Bradley
