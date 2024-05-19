All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar Indianapolis 500
Qualifying report

Indy 500 qualifying: Siegel bumped from field, then wrecks

Nolan Siegel will not start next weekend’s 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 after being bumped from the field and then crashed out of last-chance qualifying.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Nolan Siegel, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Dale Coyne Racing’s 19-year-old rookie is the only driver who will go home today, despite a huge scare for 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global), who miscounted his laps and backed off after the white flag on his first run. He had to run again and jumped to P2 with just minutes remaining.

Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) also went through the mill for the second consecutive season, his lack of speed in his Honda-powered No. 15 RLLR machine sparking memories of his painful 2023 Bump Day exit.

Siegel was the first to take the track for the guaranteed last-chance runs, as he was the slowest car in Saturday’s qualifying session. Following his big crash in practice on Friday, when he flipped onto his side, Siegel has been using a backup car – which is Jack Harvey’s regular road course chassis.

Siegel’s first run was 229.566mph, which was quicker than his earlier practice pace but unlikely to be good enough to progress without problems for others.

Drama then unfolded immediately as Ericsson, the second driver to run, misjudged which lap he was on, and backed off after the white flag – thinking it was the checker. He completed his run, but only managed 220.702mph due to his error.

Ericsson was in this position after shunting heavily at Turn 4 on Thursday afternoon, after which he had to switch to a backup car.

Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Katherine Legge (Dale Coyne Racing) then hit the top spot despite two huge moments, an early wiggle at Turn 1 and then a big understeer at Turn 2 on her final tour, on her wild four-lap run for 230.092mph.

“Terrifying,” she reported of her flirting-with-disaster run. “I feel sick and shaky, and I feel like I wanna cry.

“Really, really hoping we don’t have to go again. That last lap cost us a lot.”

Rahal was next to go, and although his first lap was a 230.396mph his speed tailed off as his laps unfolded. His average was 229.974mph, enough for P2, but he complained his engine wasn’t pulling the gear ratio to his liking.

Ericsson was able to run some cool-down laps in the middle of the session, ahead of his crucial final run, because he waived his time. His Andretti team waited as late as it dared, to get the best of the track conditions with surface temperatures up to 130F.

He took the green flag with just six minutes to go, with his place in the Indy 500 at stake, and rattled off laps of 230.672, 230.057, 229.773 and 229.644 for an average of 230.027mph.

That prompted Siegel to make one final attempt. He produced an opening lap of 229.288mph before clipping the wall on the exit of Turn 1 on lap two, which caused him to lose control and spin into the Turn 2 barriers. He was unhurt.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Indy 500 qualifying: McLaughlin beats Power in Fast 12 by 0.009mph

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Ericsson “can’t believe” he backed off on Indy 500 last-chance qualifying lap

Ericsson “can’t believe” he backed off on Indy 500 last-chance qualifying lap

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ericsson “can’t believe” he backed off on Indy 500 last-chance qualifying lap
2024 F1 Imola GP results: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris

2024 F1 Imola GP results: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
2024 F1 Imola GP results: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

F1 technical chief Pat Symonds to leave role

F1 technical chief Pat Symonds to leave role

F1 Formula 1
F1 technical chief Pat Symonds to leave role
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
Mercedes no longer “zig-zagging” in hunt for an F1 magic bullet

Mercedes no longer “zig-zagging” in hunt for an F1 magic bullet

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes no longer “zig-zagging” in hunt for an F1 magic bullet
Ferrari set to keep bonus payment in new F1 Concorde Agreement – but now capped

Ferrari set to keep bonus payment in new F1 Concorde Agreement – but now capped

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Ferrari set to keep bonus payment in new F1 Concorde Agreement – but now capped

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia