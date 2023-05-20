Subscribe
Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist produced the fastest run on the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday at almost 234mph.

Charles Bradley
By:
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Rosenqvist set the fastest four-lap average of 233.947mph around the 2.5-mile oval with just over an hour remaining of the six-hour session, boasting a quickest single lap 234.329mph.

“That was a phenomenal run,” he said. “I wasn’t super-happy with my first run, so we trimmed the car out but I had no idea we’d be so quick. That put a smile on my face.”

Alexander Rossi made it a McLaren 1-2, taking full advantage of a favorably-early draw inside the opening 40 minutes to set an average of 233.528mph, with a fastest single-lap of 234.177mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was third quickest with 233.528mph, which he set in much warmer track temperatures in the second hour of the session, following an overnight Honda engine change.

Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) was fourth, ahead of Scott Dixon (CGR) who enjoyed his best run at the warmest part of the day, and was also forced to change his engine overnight.

Tony Kanaan, who starts his final race next weekend, rolled back the years with a 233.347mph effort to make it three McLarens in the top six.

Also making the Fast 12 were Takuma Sato (CGR), Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Marcus Ericsson (CGR), top rookie Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt) and Will Power (Team Penske).

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The battle for the last spot in the Fast 12

The primary target of the six hours of qualifying was to get inside the top 12 positions, allowing drivers to transfer into Sunday’s Fast 12 session to decide the first four rows of the starting grid.

Just after the halfway point of the session, Kanaan’s four-lap average tied to the 10 thousandth of a second at 2m34.7591s with Ed Carpenter for P12. But Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) squeezed ahead of them both with 232.662mph for the vital transfer spot with 90 minutes remaining.

Kanaan’s late flyer of 233.347mph jumped him up to fifth, pushing Kirkwood out and putting Power on the bubble. “I’m too old for this man,” Kanaan quipped.

Carpenter ran again, almost brushing the Turn 4 wall on his way to 232.689mph, but just missed bumping Power. “I had one awkward downshift, but that’s how tight it is,” he rued.

Carpenter will start the Indy 500 from 13th on the grid, ahead of Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood (the fastest Andretti Autosport car), Conor Daly (ECR) and Josef Newgarden (Penske). Positions 13-30 are now set, and these cars won’t run tomorrow.

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The battle to avoid last-chance qualifying

The drama at the bottom of the speed charts revolved around the quartet of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s cars, Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb, and Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing entry as they all toiled to avoid tomorrow’s back row shootout, which decides what driver goes home.

Having switched to team-mate Agustin Canapino’s test car for today, after team boss Ricardo Juncos declared his original car “unsafe”, Ilott dragged himself out of the drop zone at the halfway point of the session with the 27th best run. “Honestly it’s tough, I kinda wanna cry and maybe I did a little bit,” he admitted with relief.

Canapino himself came closest to crashing today, clipping the wall on the exit of Turn 1 hard enough to bend his right-rear suspension. “I had a big understeer with the wind, so my mistake,” said Canapino, who was safely in the field in 26th.

Perhaps more remarkably, the one-off Abel Motorsports entry of RC Enerson never looked under threat, and will start 29th. 

Malukas grabbed 30th with 90 minutes to go, dumping team-mate Robb and the RLL cars of Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey into the danger zone. But Lundgaard responded and bumped him back a few minutes later.

But with 13 minutes remaining, Malukas produced 231.769mph to leap to 23rd and consign Lundgaard into the bottom four with Harvey, Robb and Rahal. They will fight out the final row of the grid tomorrow, and one will go home.

Lundgaard got the final run of qualifying, but could not improve on his time, which meant Katherine Legge is guaranteed to start the race in 30th spot.

Indy 500 qualifying: Day 1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 2'33.8810 233.947
2 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 2'34.1569 0.2759 233.528
3 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.2432 0.3622 233.398
4 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'34.2449 0.3639 233.395
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.2584 0.3774 233.375
6 Brazil Tony Kanaan
Arrow McLaren 2'34.2768 0.3958 233.347
7 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.2932 0.4122 233.322
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 2'34.3394 0.4584 233.252
9 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'34.4093 0.5283 233.147
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.4866 0.6056 233.030
11 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'34.6797 0.7987 232.739
12 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 2'34.6932 0.8122 232.719
13 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'34.7128 0.8318 232.689
14 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 2'34.7206 0.8396 232.677
15 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 2'34.7311 0.8501 232.662
16 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'34.8833 1.0023 232.433
17 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 2'34.9039 1.0229 232.402
18 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 2'35.0837 1.2027 232.133
19 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.1744 1.2934 231.997
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 2'35.2032 1.3222 231.954
21 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.2055 1.3245 231.951
22 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 2'35.2539 1.3729 231.878
23 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 2'35.3270 1.4460 231.769
24 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 2'35.3857 1.5047 231.682
25 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 2'35.4083 1.5273 231.648
26 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.6061 1.7251 231.353
27 Argentina Agustin Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 2'35.6287 1.7477 231.320
28 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 2'35.7212 1.8402 231.182
29 United States R.C. Enerson
Abel Motorsports 2'35.7574 1.8764 231.129
30 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'35.7971 1.9161 231.070
31 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'35.8067 1.9257 231.056
32 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.4549 2.5739 230.098
33 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 2'36.5526 2.6716 229.955
34 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'37.5311 3.6501 228.526
