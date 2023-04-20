Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
Josef Newgarden put the #2 Chevrolet-powered Team Penske on top in the 4h30m afternoon session on the first day of testing for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.
The two-time champion, still seeking an Indy 500 win, lapped the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 227.686mph, 0.9mph ahead of 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon.
That’s the way it remained until very late in the session, on the 114th of 119 laps, Conor Daly sprung into the 227s, laying down a 227.466mph lap in his Ed Carpenter Racing entry.
Behind Dixon was Kyle Kirkwood, IndyCar’s most recent new winner, who claimed fourth fastest speed for Andretti Autosport with 30mins to go, ahead of Takuma Sato, two-time Indy 500 victor. This May he will be taking part in his second event for Chip Ganassi Racing.
With the second day of testing, tomorrow, forecast to be blighted by showers, the track was very busy as teams plowed through their nine-set Firestone allocation.
The pressure to get as much of tomorrow’s work done today meant the drivers felt compelled to hit the track even though conditions were far from ideal – strong headwinds along the front straight, tail winds on the back straight, and gusts of up to 30mph.
One of the busiest drivers was Stefan Wilson preparing for his fifth Indianpolis 500, who turned well over 100 laps of the 2.5-mile oval in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports entry, and he finished the day sixth, ahead of Colton Herta (Andretti) and Alex Palou (Ganassi).
Another late improvement came from last year’s Indy 500 runner-up, Pato O’Ward, who slotted his Arrow McLaren car into ninth ahead of Scott McLaughlin (Penske). Marco Andretti (Andretti), David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing and 2018 winner Will Power (Penske) were next up, with returning 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay 14th in the second Dreyer & Reinbold machine. The 2013 winner, Tony Kanaan, preparing for his last ever IndyCar race, was 15th for Arrow McLaren.
Callum Ilott turned only 10 laps, his best of which was only 212mph. He quit pitlane early, having found his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry undriveable.
Fastest on the no-tow charts was Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Autosport – 221.119mph – ahead of Newgarden and Ed Carpenter.
Busiest driver of the day was defending Indy winner Marcus Ericsson who lapped the course 120 times in his #8 Chip Ganassi Racing car.
Tomorrow’s action is supposed to begin at 10.00am ET and run through until 4.00pm.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
39.5281
|
39.5281
|
52
|
93
|
227.686
|
Chevy
|
2
|
Conor Daly
|
39.5664
|
0.0383
|
114
|
119
|
227.466
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
3
|
Scott Dixon
|
39.6846
|
0.1565
|
14
|
58
|
226.788
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
4
|
39.6954
|
0.1673
|
38
|
43
|
226.727
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
5
|
Takuma Sato
|
39.7764
|
0.2483
|
20
|
48
|
226.265
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
Stefan Wilson
|
39.8300
|
0.3019
|
26
|
106
|
225.960
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
7
|
Colton Herta
|
39.8347
|
0.3066
|
22
|
29
|
225.934
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
8
|
Alex Palou
|
39.8471
|
0.3190
|
94
|
96
|
225.863
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
39.9020
|
0.3739
|
73
|
79
|
225.553
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
10
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
39.9126
|
0.3845
|
22
|
109
|
225.493
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
11
|
Marco Andretti
|
39.9505
|
0.4224
|
14
|
23
|
225.279
|
Honda
|
Andretti
|
12
|
David Malukas
|
39.9713
|
0.4432
|
88
|
91
|
225.162
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
13
|
Will Power
|
39.9720
|
0.4439
|
17
|
85
|
225.158
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
14
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
40.0065
|
0.4784
|
41
|
59
|
224.963
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
15
|
Tony Kanaan
|
40.0371
|
0.5090
|
29
|
40
|
224.792
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
16
|
Ed Carpenter
|
40.0547
|
0.5266
|
61
|
91
|
224.693
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
17
|
40.0790
|
0.5509
|
21
|
47
|
224.557
|
Honda
|
18
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
40.0824
|
0.5543
|
90
|
120
|
224.537
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
19
|
40.2423
|
0.7142
|
74
|
75
|
223.645
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
20
|
40.2657
|
0.7376
|
52
|
87
|
223.515
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
21
|
40.2692
|
0.7411
|
51
|
54
|
223.496
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
22
|
40.3052
|
0.7771
|
67
|
73
|
223.296
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
23
|
40.3156
|
0.7875
|
38
|
81
|
223.239
|
Honda
|
24
|
40.3162
|
0.7881
|
87
|
112
|
223.235
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
25
|
40.3548
|
0.8267
|
41
|
72
|
223.022
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
26
|
40.4132
|
0.8851
|
11
|
111
|
222.700
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
27
|
40.5109
|
0.9828
|
14
|
38
|
222.162
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
28
|
40.5163
|
0.9882
|
80
|
98
|
222.133
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
29
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
40.5799
|
1.0518
|
71
|
73
|
221.785
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
30
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
40.6661
|
1.1380
|
16
|
36
|
221.315
|
Honda
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
31
|
40.8881
|
1.3600
|
3
|
33
|
220.113
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
32
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
40.8889
|
1.3608
|
5
|
62
|
220.109
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
33
|
Callum Ilott
|
42.3990
|
2.8709
|
3
|
10
|
212.269
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson
Latest news
