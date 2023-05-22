Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Will Power tops Monday practice at over 229mph

Team Penske’s Will Power set the fastest time in Monday's practice ahead of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at over 229mph.

Charles Bradley
By:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Power lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 39.2633s, a speed of 229.222mph, with the benefit of a huge tow in his Chevrolet-powered car.

But the session was marred by a serious crash at Turn 1 between Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson, which caused the latter to be hospitalized for advanced imaging and further evaluation.

With qualifying done and dusted, this session was all about race preparation and drafting practice in traffic. The cars’ engines were returned to 1.3-bar turbo boost – race boost levels – for the two-hour session that began at 1pm local time.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon set the early pace at 229.184mph after six minutes, ahead of polewinning team-mate Alex Palou (227.392mph) – both getting a big tow from a group of cars ahead – before Dixon’s car headed back to Gasoline Alley for a setup change. Palou also took time out to “work on a couple of things”.

All teams were allowed to pit off Turn 4, rather than Turn 3, as they will in the race and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport) had a near-miss with Benjamin Pedersen’s dawdling AJ Foyt Racing car early on.

After a yellow for a track inspection, Pedersen jumped up to fourth, after being slowest after the opening hour, with 226.302mph.

The first crash of the entire week of practice and qualifying occurred with 50 minutes remaining, when Legge (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Wilson (Dreyer & Reinbold) collided at Turn 1, just after Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) had passed Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti Autosport) on the front stretch.

Legge’s left-front wheel ran into the right-rear corner of Wilson as he checked up. The contact caused both cars to spin before they struck the wall, with Legge’s car hitting side-on as Wilson’s went nose-first into the SAFER barrier.

Legge’s car, which suffered severe right-side damage, briefly got airborne before landing on its belly and impacting the wall again at Turn 2.

Legge climbed out of her car, but the AMR safety crew took 10 minutes to extract Wilson from his car, and as he was stretchered to the ambulance he raised his thumb to the crowd.

“The cars in front were all checking up, I lifted as much as I could and downshifted, hit the brakes but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up,” said Legge. “I got into the back of Stefan and we both ended up in the wall.”

The session resumed for 30 minutes, with Power going to the top of the charts with 229.222mph with 25 minutes remaining. Takuma Sato (Ganassi) went to P3, behind Dixon, at 228.382mph. Palou fell to fourth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Tony Kanaan and ECR’s Conor Daly. Marco Andretti (Andretti Autosport) was seventh quickest from Pedersen, Pato O’Ward (McLaren) and Herta.

Practice resumes on Friday at 11am, local time, for the two-hour Carb Day practice – the last on-track action before the start of the Indy 500.

Read Also:
Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 88 39.2633 229.222
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 67 39.2698 0.0065 229.184
3 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 58 39.4076 0.1443 228.382
4 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 53 39.5793 0.3160 227.392
5 Brazil Tony Kanaan
Arrow McLaren 50 39.6311 0.3678 227.094
6 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 57 39.6314 0.3681 227.093
7 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 53 39.7120 0.4487 226.632
8 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 53 39.7699 0.5066 226.302
9 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 66 39.7768 0.5135 226.263
10 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 61 39.8330 0.5697 225.943
11 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 66 39.8481 0.5848 225.858
12 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 77 39.8605 0.5972 225.787
13 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 65 39.8781 0.6148 225.688
14 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 66 39.9283 0.6650 225.404
15 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 44 39.9387 0.6754 225.345
16 Argentina Agustin Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 75 39.9527 0.6894 225.266
17 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 90 39.9701 0.7068 225.168
18 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 25 39.9943 0.7310 225.032
19 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 65 40.0028 0.7395 224.984
20 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 82 40.0046 0.7413 224.974
21 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 60 40.0504 0.7871 224.717
22 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 60 40.0774 0.8141 224.565
23 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 57 40.1228 0.8595 224.311
24 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 81 40.1255 0.8622 224.296
25 United States R.C. Enerson
Abel Motorsports 61 40.1274 0.8641 224.286
26 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 50 40.1947 0.9314 223.910
27 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 63 40.2055 0.9422 223.850
28 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 70 40.2804 1.0171 223.434
29 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 35 40.3554 1.0921 223.018
30 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 67 40.3592 1.0959 222.997
31 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 60 40.3827 1.1194 222.868
32 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 53 40.5426 1.2793 221.989
33 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 27 41.0187 1.7554 219.412
View full results
