Indy 500: Will Power tops Monday practice at over 229mph
Team Penske’s Will Power set the fastest time in Monday's practice ahead of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at over 229mph.
Power lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 39.2633s, a speed of 229.222mph, with the benefit of a huge tow in his Chevrolet-powered car.
But the session was marred by a serious crash at Turn 1 between Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson, which caused the latter to be hospitalized for advanced imaging and further evaluation.
With qualifying done and dusted, this session was all about race preparation and drafting practice in traffic. The cars’ engines were returned to 1.3-bar turbo boost – race boost levels – for the two-hour session that began at 1pm local time.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon set the early pace at 229.184mph after six minutes, ahead of polewinning team-mate Alex Palou (227.392mph) – both getting a big tow from a group of cars ahead – before Dixon’s car headed back to Gasoline Alley for a setup change. Palou also took time out to “work on a couple of things”.
All teams were allowed to pit off Turn 4, rather than Turn 3, as they will in the race and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport) had a near-miss with Benjamin Pedersen’s dawdling AJ Foyt Racing car early on.
After a yellow for a track inspection, Pedersen jumped up to fourth, after being slowest after the opening hour, with 226.302mph.
The first crash of the entire week of practice and qualifying occurred with 50 minutes remaining, when Legge (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Wilson (Dreyer & Reinbold) collided at Turn 1, just after Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) had passed Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti Autosport) on the front stretch.
Legge’s left-front wheel ran into the right-rear corner of Wilson as he checked up. The contact caused both cars to spin before they struck the wall, with Legge’s car hitting side-on as Wilson’s went nose-first into the SAFER barrier.
Legge’s car, which suffered severe right-side damage, briefly got airborne before landing on its belly and impacting the wall again at Turn 2.
Legge climbed out of her car, but the AMR safety crew took 10 minutes to extract Wilson from his car, and as he was stretchered to the ambulance he raised his thumb to the crowd.
“The cars in front were all checking up, I lifted as much as I could and downshifted, hit the brakes but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up,” said Legge. “I got into the back of Stefan and we both ended up in the wall.”
The session resumed for 30 minutes, with Power going to the top of the charts with 229.222mph with 25 minutes remaining. Takuma Sato (Ganassi) went to P3, behind Dixon, at 228.382mph. Palou fell to fourth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Tony Kanaan and ECR’s Conor Daly. Marco Andretti (Andretti Autosport) was seventh quickest from Pedersen, Pato O’Ward (McLaren) and Herta.
Practice resumes on Friday at 11am, local time, for the two-hour Carb Day practice – the last on-track action before the start of the Indy 500.
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Mph
|1
|
Will Power
|Team Penske
|88
|39.2633
|229.222
|2
|
Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|67
|39.2698
|0.0065
|229.184
|3
|
Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|58
|39.4076
|0.1443
|228.382
|4
|
Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|53
|39.5793
|0.3160
|227.392
|5
|
Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|50
|39.6311
|0.3678
|227.094
|6
|
Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|57
|39.6314
|0.3681
|227.093
|7
|
Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|53
|39.7120
|0.4487
|226.632
|8
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|53
|39.7699
|0.5066
|226.302
|9
|
Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|66
|39.7768
|0.5135
|226.263
|10
|
Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|61
|39.8330
|0.5697
|225.943
|11
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|66
|39.8481
|0.5848
|225.858
|12
|
Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|77
|39.8605
|0.5972
|225.787
|13
|
Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|65
|39.8781
|0.6148
|225.688
|14
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|66
|39.9283
|0.6650
|225.404
|15
|
Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|44
|39.9387
|0.6754
|225.345
|16
|
Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|75
|39.9527
|0.6894
|225.266
|17
|
Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|90
|39.9701
|0.7068
|225.168
|18
|
David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|25
|39.9943
|0.7310
|225.032
|19
|
Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|65
|40.0028
|0.7395
|224.984
|20
|
Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|82
|40.0046
|0.7413
|224.974
|21
|
Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|60
|40.0504
|0.7871
|224.717
|22
|
Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|60
|40.0774
|0.8141
|224.565
|23
|
Stefan Wilson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|57
|40.1228
|0.8595
|224.311
|24
|
Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|81
|40.1255
|0.8622
|224.296
|25
|
R.C. Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|61
|40.1274
|0.8641
|224.286
|26
|
Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|50
|40.1947
|0.9314
|223.910
|27
|
Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|63
|40.2055
|0.9422
|223.850
|28
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|70
|40.2804
|1.0171
|223.434
|29
|
Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|35
|40.3554
|1.0921
|223.018
|30
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|67
|40.3592
|1.0959
|222.997
|31
|
Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|60
|40.3827
|1.1194
|222.868
|32
|
Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|53
|40.5426
|1.2793
|221.989
|33
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|27
|41.0187
|1.7554
|219.412
|View full results
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Latest news
How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis
How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis
DJR not blaming parity for slump
DJR not blaming parity for slump DJR not blaming parity for slump
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.