Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying
IndyCar News

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

By:

Andre Ribeiro, the man who scored Honda’s first win in Indy car racing, has died of bowel cancer aged 55.

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

On the back of regular success in kart racing in his native Brazil, Ribeiro graduated to Formula Ford, before heading to Europe to compete in the 1990 Formula Opel championship.

He then moved to Britain to race for Paul Stewart Racing for six races, finishing sixth at Silverstone. PSR kept him on for 1992, and although outperformed by teammate Gil de Ferran, he scored a third and a pole position, again at Silverstone.

A move to Fortec Motorsports in 1993 saw him take poles at Silverstone and Brands Hatch and three podiums and consistent finishing elsewhere resulted in fifth in the championship.

For 1994, Ribeiro moved to the U.S. and entered Indy Lights with Tasman Motorsports alongside Steve Robertson. Robertson beat Ribeiro to the Lights crown, but the Brazilian still impressed with four wins and four poles and runner-up in the championship.

That earned Ribeiro a ride with Tasman in CART Indy cars in 1995 and although the early Honda unit struggled for reliability in the back of Tasman’s singleton Reynard, a fourth place at Road America was encouraging and then at the one-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Ribeiro took pole and drove Honda to its first Indy car win.

The following year, now using a Lola chassis, Ribeiro delivered two more wins, one a glorious home win ahead of Al Unser Jr. on Rio de Janeiro’s demanding D-shaped oval, the other coming at Michigan’s superspeedway ahead of Bryan Herta and compatriot Mauricio Gugelmin. He also took pole at Toronto, and eventually finished 11th in the championship.

The 1997 season was a struggle for Ribeiro and Tasman, although a midseason switch from Lola to Reynard saw a small uptick in performance, including a third place at Toronto and fourth at Laguna Seca.

Ribeiro then got what should have been a dream call-up to Team Penske alongside Unser Jr., but Roger’s squad was going through a dreadful period when the package of the Penske PC-27 chassis, the Mercedes-Benz engine and Goodyear tires was emphatically not the combo to have, and his best result was a seventh place in Vancouver.

Ribeiro retired from racing at season’s end, aged just 32, and in partnership with Roger Penske, ran car dealerships in Brazil.

Said Roger Penske: “Everyone at Team Penske was saddened to learn of the passing of Andre Ribeiro. Andre raced for our team in 1998 and he became a leader in our automotive business after he retired from motorsports.

"Andre was a champion on and off the track and he will always be a part of Team Penske. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ribeiro family.”

An official statement from Honda added: "American Honda and Honda Performance Development extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and many fans of Andre Ribeiro, Honda’s first Indy car race winner."

shares
comments

Related video

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying

Previous article

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Indy Lights
Drivers Andre Ribeiro
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

3h
2
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash

3h
3
NASCAR Truck

Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus

20h
4
IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

1h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon P1, Power and De Silvestro not yet qualified

17h
Latest news
Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

1h
Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying
IndyCar

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying

11h
Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

13h
Dixon thrilled by team, admits to nerves before qualifying
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon thrilled by team, admits to nerves before qualifying

15h
Indy 500: Dixon P1, Power and De Silvestro not yet qualified
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon P1, Power and De Silvestro not yet qualified

17h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500 00:32
IndyCar
3h

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash 00:37
IndyCar
May 22, 2021

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3 01:07
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 2 01:10
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 2

Indy 500 Thursday Practice Highlights 01:38
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Indy 500 Thursday Practice Highlights

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying Indy 500
IndyCar

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

More from
Andre Ribeiro
Dixon leads 1-2-3 Honda sweep at Pocono Raceway
IndyCar

Dixon leads 1-2-3 Honda sweep at Pocono Raceway

Sao Paulo tire specs announced by Firestone
IndyCar

Sao Paulo tire specs announced by Firestone

Andretti Autosport adds Beatriz for Brazil and Indy 500
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport adds Beatriz for Brazil and Indy 500

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Hamilton: Win out of reach after Monaco qualifying "disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win out of reach after Monaco qualifying "disaster"

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Bautista unsure improved Honda ready to win races
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista unsure improved Honda ready to win races

Aragon WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling

Leclerc: Failing to start in Monaco "difficult to take"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Failing to start in Monaco "difficult to take"

Latest news

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

Dixon thrilled by team, admits to nerves before qualifying
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon thrilled by team, admits to nerves before qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.