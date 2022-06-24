Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Indy Lights driver Pedersen to test Juncos Hollinger IndyCar

Current Indy Lights driver Benjamin Pedersen will have his first test in an IndyCar next Monday driving the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
The Danish-American driver, who currently occupies third in the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires championship will take over the car normally piloted by Callum Ilott to run Sebring Raceway’s short course.

“I’ve been waiting and learning for my first NTT IndyCar Series test and it’s finally here," said Pedersen, who this year has scored runner-up finishes in St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park and Detroit for the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing team. "I’ve heard that the car is amazing to drive and that the transition from Indy Lights to IndyCar is very natural.

“Having done many laps at Sebring for Indy Lights testing makes the day even better as it’s a track I’m familiar with.”

Pedersen finished fourth in last year’s Indy Lights championship, accruing six podium finishes.

“We are excited to work with Benjamin next week in his first NTT IndyCar Series test,” said JHR co-owner and team principal Ricardo Juncos. “Benjamin has had a solid run in Indy Lights the past year and a half, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in an IndyCar.

“For the past 14 years we have worked with many drivers from the Road To Indy and have taken them to the next level of their careers. We are thrilled for this opportunity to work with such a talented driver like Benjamin and are confident he will have no problem transitioning into the car.” 

Juncos Hollinger Racing, the only team currently running just one car in the NTT IndyCar Series, has starred in the ‘underdog’ role this year – its first full-time campaign at this level. In terms of pace it has frequently punched above its weight, with Ilott getting through to Q2 on three occasions, a highlight being seventh on the grid on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. The former Formula 2 championship runner-up went on to score eighth in the rain-soaked race.

However, the team and driver have also been unlucky, Ilott’s shunt in the Indy 500 breaking his hand and forcing him to miss the Detroit Grand Prix, where Santino Ferrucci subbed for him.

