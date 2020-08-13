IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Dixon leads Day 2, Alonso crashes

Indy 500 Practice: Dixon leads Day 2, Alonso crashes
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 9:53 PM

Scott Dixon sent the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda to the top of the speed charts just a few minutes after action resumed in the final hour following Fernando Alonso’s shunt.

The five-time champion clocked a 226.102mph lap, around 0.4mph ahead of Takuma Sato’s top time from the morning, while Marco Andretti slotted his Andretti Herta Autosport machine into third to make it a Honda 1-2-3.

Conor Daly again looked strong for Ed Carpenter Racing, landing P4 – the last of the cars under the 40sec barrier and the top Chevrolet runner – while fastest rookie was Alex Palou’s Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh entry in fifth.

Colton Herta took sixth – and second fastest speed set without the aid of a tow, beaten only by semi-teammate Jack Harvey in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda which broke into the 222mph zone.

The earlier speed of Charlie Kimball (A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet) kept him seventh, as improvements became scarce as heat climbed and speeds dropped.

Alonso’s shunt wasn’t enough to stop him ending the day as fastest Arrow McLaren SP driver although he was only a couple of spots ahead of rookie Oliver Askew.

The pair were separated by another Coyne car, the ‘extra’ entry – in partnership with Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi – driven by James Davison.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s drivers were only 16th, 18th, 23rd and 27th.

Felix Rosenqvist (Ganassi) and Dalton Kellett (Foyt) turned the most laps of the day at 141 each.

Tomorrow’s Fast Friday session begins at 11.00am local (Eastern) time, and will see the cars’ twin BorgWarner turbos increased from 1.3-bar [130kPa] to 1.5-bar, which will yield 80-90 extra horsepower. This is in preparation for qualifying weekend, in which the cars run with this increased level of power and trimmed out aerodynamically for the four-lap runs that set the grid.

Indy 500 practice Day 2 final times

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

39.805

--.----

--.----

100

107

226.102

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

30

Takuma Sato

39.877

0.0722

0.0722

10

122

225.693

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

98

Marco Andretti

39.956

0.1508

0.0786

59

86

225.249

Honda

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

4

47

Conor Daly

39.981

0.1762

0.0254

26

125

225.106

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

5

55

Alex Palou

40.005

0.2001

0.0239

111

119

224.971

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

6

88

Colton Herta

40.063

0.2576

0.0575

67

123

224.648

Honda

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport

7

4

Charlie Kimball

40.069

0.2640

0.0064

18

100

224.613

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

8

66

Fernando Alonso

40.114

0.3085

0.0445

2

126

224.363

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

9

51

James Davison

40.122

0.3172

0.0087

11

117

224.315

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi

10

7

Oliver Askew

40.150

0.3451

0.0279

5

102

224.159

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

11

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.151

0.3459

0.0008

20

82

224.154

Honda

Andretti Autosport

12

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.166

0.3613

0.0154

111

136

224.068

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

60

Jack Harvey

40.209

0.4044

0.0431

22

126

223.828

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

14

14

Tony Kanaan

40.237

0.4318

0.0274

15

83

223.676

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

26

Zach Veach

40.240

0.4351

0.0033

9

132

223.657

Honda

Andretti Autosport

16

3

Helio Castroneves

40.244

0.4395

0.0044

2

120

223.633

Chevy

Team Penske

17

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.245

0.4401

0.0006

6

111

223.630

Honda

Andretti Autosport

18

1

Josef Newgarden

40.247

0.4424

0.0023

11

97

223.617

Chevy

Team Penske

19

15

Graham Rahal

40.305

0.5000

0.0576

6

104

223.297

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

5

Pato O'Ward

40.319

0.5138

0.0138

23

138

223.221

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

21

18

Santino Ferrucci

40.346

0.5410

0.0272

31

98

223.070

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

45

Spencer Pigot

40.351

0.5460

0.0050

19

80

223.043

Honda

RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport

23

12

Will Power

40.363

0.5577

0.0117

69

123

222.978

Chevy

Team Penske

24

10

Felix Rosenqvist

40.423

0.6181

0.0604

26

141

222.645

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

25

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.426

0.6208

0.0027

90

123

222.630

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

26

27

Alexander Rossi

40.435

0.6297

0.0089

4

96

222.581

Honda

Andretti Autosport

27

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.501

0.6961

0.0664

32

101

222.216

Chevy

Team Penske

28

41

Dalton Kellett

40.548

0.7430

0.0469

93

141

221.959

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

29

67

JR Hildebrand

40.617

0.8118

0.0688

60

91

221.583

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

30

20

Ed Carpenter

40.620

0.8155

0.0037

69

108

221.563

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

31

24

Sage Karam

40.630

0.8253

0.0098

59

65

221.510

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

32

59

Max Chilton

40.797

0.9917

0.1664

48

54

220.606

Chevy

Carlin

33

81

Ben Hanley

No Time

---

---

--

---

---

Chevy

DragonSpeed USA

 

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

