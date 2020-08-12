IndyCar
R
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 1 in progress . . .
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
15 days
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
50 days
St. Pete
24 Oct
Practice 1 in
72 days
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Practice report

Indy 500 practice: VeeKay tops Rookies and Refreshers session

Aug 12, 2020, 7:19 PM

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s IndyCar newbie Rinus VeeKay was the only driver to top 220mph in the two-hour Rookies and refreshers Orientation session for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 2019 Indy Lights runner-up turned 69 laps to go through all stages of the ROP and set a top speed of 221.318mph.

That was some 1.5mph faster than Alex Palou in the Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh machine, and Team Penske-Chevrolet’s three-time Indy-winning ace Helio Catroneves.

Fernando Alonso turned 47 laps in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy with a best lap of 219.052 ahead of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing pair, Sage Karam and JR Hildebrand. The two-time Formula 1 champion was therefore faster than his teammates, Arrow McLaren full-timers Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward, the latter of whom turned more laps than anyone at 82.

Only 11 cars took part in the session, as DragonSpeed is still preparing its Chevy-powered entry for Ben Hanley.

Practice for all runners has now resumed, and will continue until 5.30pm local (Eastern) time.

RANK

CAR NO.

DRIVER

TEAM

ENGINE

FAST SPEED

TOTAL LAPS

1

21

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevy

221.318

69

2

55

Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

Honda

219.876

65

3

3

Helio Castroneves

Team Penske

Chevy

219.274

55

4

66

Fernando Alonso

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevy

219.052

47

5

24

Sage Karam

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Chevy

218.916

43

6

67

JR Hildebrand

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Chevy

218.344

47

7

7

Oliver Askew

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevy

218.342

64

8

5

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevy

217.962

82

9

59

Max Chilton

Carlin

Chevy

217.909

59

10

51

James Davison

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi

Honda

217.613

50

11

41

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

215.852

81

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

