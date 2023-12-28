Subscribe
IndyCar Laguna Seca
News

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

The combination of Joey Barnes and Nick Degroot provide their respective thoughts in a team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 season in the IndyCar Series. This time, the duo look at Ed Carpenter Racing.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Co-author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

#21 – Rinus VeeKay, 14th in the championship standings (277 points) – 17 races

  • 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s, 0 poles, 1 Fast Six Appearance
  • Best Finish: 6th (Portland)
  • Best Start: 2nd (Indianapolis 500)

#20 – Ryan Hunter-Reay, 26th in the championship standings (131 points) – 11 races, 10 w/ECR

  • 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearances
  • Best Finish (w/ ECR): 10th (Laguna Seca)
  • Best Start (w/ ECR): 16th (Iowa – Race 1)

#20 – Conor Daly, 25th in championship standings (134 points) – 11 races, 7 w/ ECR

  • 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearances (* w/ ECR)
  • Best Finish (w/ ECR): 8th (Indianapolis 500)
  • Best Start (w/ ECR): 15th (Detroit)

#33 – Ed Carpenter, 30th in championship standings (46 points) – 5 races

  • 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 poles, 1 Fast Six Appearance
  • Best Finish: 13th (Texas)
  • Best Start: 4th (Iowa – Race 2)

Joey Barnes: The good news is that Rinus VeeKay only had two finishes of 21st or worse. The bad news, though, is that he only had two top 10s and no result in the top five. I would imagine there was frustration in the ECR camp as a year ago they appeared poised to take another step, but that isn’t what happened.

Honestly, I’m not sure it’s as much about regression within the camp even with a midseason driver change that saw Conor Daly swapped for Ryan Hunter-Reay, but more about the expansion and progress by other teams.

VeeKay qualified in the top 10 three times in 2023, which is undoubtedly one of the key areas that has to improve next year if they are to push back into contending for top fives and the occasional podium or win.

Hunter-Reay provided enough stability to be a benchmark for the team but also gave VeeKay a veteran team-mate with a championship pedigree, which is something that hadn’t existed since coming into the IndyCar Series in 2020. I believe that could pay dividends going into next year in a variety of ways, maybe none more important as VeeKay takes on the leadership role with Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, set for select rounds in the seat Hunter-Reay occupied.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Nick Degroot: Ed Carpenter Racing appeared to go downhill in 2023. Looking at Rinus VeeKay, his average finish was similar to last year, but he just appeared to be less competitive overall.

As expected, ECR was again a force to be reckoned with at the Indianapolis 500 though. VeeKay started from the front row, led 24 laps and scored a top-ten finish. However, that was the only time he led at all during the 2023 season.

The No. 20 car, which started the year with Conor Daly before switching to Ryan Hunter-Reay after seven races, wasn't any better. There were just two top 10s between those veteran drivers, including an eighth-place finish from Daly in the 500.

But I see good things on the horizon for ECR, despite a stagnant 2023 season. Newly crowned Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussen will run the road and street courses, sharing the ride with Carpenter himself. The team will only run three cars at the 500 with Rasmussen joining Carpenter and VeeKay. Perhaps they can now make better use of the tools at their disposal as they aim to regain some lost ground on the competition.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

Ed Carpenter
More from
Ed Carpenter
Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024

Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024 Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024

Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial campaign for 2024

Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial campaign for 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial campaign for 2024 Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial campaign for 2024

Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes

Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes

IndyCar
Long Beach

Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes

Ed Carpenter Racing
More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay

How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay

IndyCar
Road America

How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Latest news

Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

NAS NASCAR Cup

Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix

Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix

F1 Formula 1

Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe