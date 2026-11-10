IndyCar
IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing
A turbulent 2026 season tested Foyt Racing, but oval brilliance and rookie development kept the legendary squad on solid ground
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 7:28 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Caio Collet, AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, ahead of teammate Santino Ferrucci
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
For A.J. Foyt Racing, the 2026 season in the IndyCar Series was a textbook example of resilience through fluctuating form.
The legendary squad remained a persistent, hard-racing mid-field threat through a turbulent year.
Santino Ferrucci once again spearheaded the #14 Chevrolet, with a challenging run that featured four top 10s en route to finishing 17th in the championship standings with 280 points.
The Connecticut native’s campaign once again found its strongest moment in IndyCar’s biggest race. He delivered another stellar month of May at Indianapolis, starting fifth and holding serve near the front to claim a hard-earned eighth-place finish in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The result extended his own record, with eight consecutive top 10 finishes to start a career in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Although he captured three top 10s at Barber Motorsports Park (eighth), Road America (ninth), and on the streets of Markham (10th), the team continued to face a challenging developmental curve on road and street courses. The #14 entry frequently found itself fighting through tight mid-field traffic during qualifying sessions, putting an extra premium on Sunday recovery drives. While Ferrucci's aggressive racecraft and race-day execution regularly salvaged valuable points on twistier tracks, addressing single-lap pace remains a clear focal point for the engineering group. It was a gritty, high-effort campaign that underscored his oval prowess while highlighting the ongoing work required to unlock consistent pace across all circuit types.
Larry Foyt, President of AJ Foyt Enterprises
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
On the other side of the garage, highly touted prospect Caio Collet stepped into North America’s premier open-wheel championship, taking over the #4 Chevrolet entry for his debut campaign. Graduating from the junior ranks of Indy NXT, where he captured three wins en route to being championship runner-up in 2025, Collet faced the notoriously steep learning curve of the IndyCar Series, ultimately finishing 24th in the Drivers' Championship - two spots out of the all-important Leaders Circle - with 203 points.
The Brazilian turned heads right out of the gate during an electrifying month of May at Indianapolis. During time trials on his maiden Indy 500 qualifying weekend, he starred by advancing into the Fast 12 and initially clocking the 10th-fastest time to secure honors as the fastest rookie in the field. However, heartbreak struck post-qualifying when technical inspection revealed an infraction regarding suspension A-arm hardware guidelines – attributed by team leadership to an internal communication breakdown. Stripped of his Fast 12 times, Collet was relegated to a 32nd-place starting grid position.
Undeterred, Collet put on a stellar recovery drive during the 500-mile marquee event, slicing through the field to lead nine laps and running firmly inside the top 15. He was knocking on the door of a remarkable top-10 finish, running 11th with just nine laps to go, before a late-race crash cruelly ended his day. Unfortunately, that became the theme as the grueling summer stretch brought a mid-season slump, leaving him with only a single top-10 finish (Washington, D.C.) to show for the campaign as a whole.
With a challenging campaign in the rearview and a continued technical alliance with Team Penske, AJ Foyt Racing moves forward with a fresh driver lineup for next year with Dennis Hauger - the 2026 IndyCar Rookie of the Year - coming over from Dale Coyne Racing, alongside incoming rookie Josh Pierson. Ferrucci remains a possibility for a third seat in next year’s Indy 500, while Collet is searching elsewhere for his next opportunity.
Read Also:
IndyCarMick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season
IndyCarDale Coyne Racing signs reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson for 2027 IndyCar season
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Mick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Joey Barnes
AJ Foyt Racing, GM Defense, and Congressional Medal of Honor Society launch Project Accelerator
IndyCar
IndyCar 1 h
AJ Foyt Racing, GM Defense, and Congressional Medal of Honor Society launch Project Accelerator
Jake Walker returns to Turner Motorsport for full-time 2027 IMSA GTD drive
IMSA
IMSA 2 h
Jake Walker returns to Turner Motorsport for full-time 2027 IMSA GTD drive
Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival
Feature
IMSA
Feature
IMSA
Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival
More from
Santino Ferrucci
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Foyt, Homes for Our Troops, and White House Historical Association team up for Freedom 250
IndyCar
IndyCar
Washington, D.C.
Foyt, Homes for Our Troops, and White House Historical Association team up for Freedom 250
Santino Ferrucci “wish we had the week off” for crew members after Indy stretch
IndyCar
IndyCar
Detroit
Santino Ferrucci “wish we had the week off” for crew members after Indy stretch
More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
AJ Foyt Racing signs Josh Pierson to multi-year deal beginning with 2027 IndyCar season
IndyCar
IndyCar
AJ Foyt Racing signs Josh Pierson to multi-year deal beginning with 2027 IndyCar season
Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test
IndyCar
IndyCar
Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test
Josh Pierson earns IndyCar license approval following IMS road course evaluation test
IndyCar
IndyCar
Josh Pierson earns IndyCar license approval following IMS road course evaluation test
Latest news
IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing
Ryan Blaney suffers fall 'requiring medical attention'
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
4 min
Ryan Blaney suffers fall 'requiring medical attention'
Mick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 14 min
Mick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season
Hendrick Motorsports pokes fun at Denny Hamlin with Snickers photo: "That was all Rick"
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
22 min
Hendrick Motorsports pokes fun at Denny Hamlin with Snickers photo: "That was all Rick"
Feature
Discover prime content
How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
IndyCar
By John Oreovicz
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe