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IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing

A turbulent 2026 season tested Foyt Racing, but oval brilliance and rookie development kept the legendary squad on solid ground

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 7:28 PM

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Caio Collet, AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, ahead of teammate Santino Ferrucci

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

For A.J. Foyt Racing, the 2026 season in the IndyCar Series was a textbook example of resilience through fluctuating form.

The legendary squad remained a persistent, hard-racing mid-field threat through a turbulent year.

Santino Ferrucci once again spearheaded the #14 Chevrolet, with a challenging run that featured four top 10s en route to finishing 17th in the championship standings with 280 points.

The Connecticut native’s campaign once again found its strongest moment in IndyCar’s biggest race. He delivered another stellar month of May at Indianapolis, starting fifth and holding serve near the front to claim a hard-earned eighth-place finish in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The result extended his own record, with eight consecutive top 10 finishes to start a career in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Although he captured three top 10s at Barber Motorsports Park (eighth), Road America (ninth), and on the streets of Markham (10th), the team continued to face a challenging developmental curve on road and street courses. The #14 entry frequently found itself fighting through tight mid-field traffic during qualifying sessions, putting an extra premium on Sunday recovery drives. While Ferrucci's aggressive racecraft and race-day execution regularly salvaged valuable points on twistier tracks, addressing single-lap pace remains a clear focal point for the engineering group. It was a gritty, high-effort campaign that underscored his oval prowess while highlighting the ongoing work required to unlock consistent pace across all circuit types.

Larry Foyt, President of AJ Foyt Enterprises

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

On the other side of the garage, highly touted prospect Caio Collet stepped into North America’s premier open-wheel championship, taking over the #4 Chevrolet entry for his debut campaign. Graduating from the junior ranks of Indy NXT, where he captured three wins en route to being championship runner-up in 2025, Collet faced the notoriously steep learning curve of the IndyCar Series, ultimately finishing 24th in the Drivers' Championship - two spots out of the all-important Leaders Circle - with 203 points.

The Brazilian turned heads right out of the gate during an electrifying month of May at Indianapolis. During time trials on his maiden Indy 500 qualifying weekend, he starred by advancing into the Fast 12 and initially clocking the 10th-fastest time to secure honors as the fastest rookie in the field. However, heartbreak struck post-qualifying when technical inspection revealed an infraction regarding suspension A-arm hardware guidelines – attributed by team leadership to an internal communication breakdown. Stripped of his Fast 12 times, Collet was relegated to a 32nd-place starting grid position.

Undeterred, Collet put on a stellar recovery drive during the 500-mile marquee event, slicing through the field to lead nine laps and running firmly inside the top 15. He was knocking on the door of a remarkable top-10 finish, running 11th with just nine laps to go, before a late-race crash cruelly ended his day. Unfortunately, that became the theme as the grueling summer stretch brought a mid-season slump, leaving him with only a single top-10 finish (Washington, D.C.) to show for the campaign as a whole.

With a challenging campaign in the rearview and a continued technical alliance with Team Penske, AJ Foyt Racing moves forward with a fresh driver lineup for next year with Dennis Hauger - the 2026 IndyCar Rookie of the Year - coming over from Dale Coyne Racing, alongside incoming rookie Josh Pierson. Ferrucci remains a possibility for a third seat in next year’s Indy 500, while Collet is searching elsewhere for his next opportunity.

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