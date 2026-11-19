IndyCar

IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global

New leadership, a resurgent Marcus Ericsson, and a career-best runners-up finish for Kyle Kirkwood gave Andretti Global its most competitive season in years, even as Alex Palou remained out of reach

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 5:17 PM

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Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

The 2026 IndyCar Series campaign represented a pivotal reset for Andretti Global. Following a turbulent 2025 season marked by late-summer fade-outs, post-race Indianapolis 500 penalties, and Colton Herta’s transition toward Europe, the Indiana-based organization entered 2026 with fresh management and renewed veteran firepower. With Ron Ruzewski stepping in as team principal and two-time champion Will Power arriving from Team Penske alongside Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, Andretti built a far steadier foundation across the 18-race schedule.

If 2025 showed Kirkwood’s ceiling in bursts before fading down the stretch, 2026 proved he could sustain front-running form across an entire 18-race calendar. Driving the #27 Honda, the 27-year-old Florida native recorded two wins, one pole position, 10 top-five finishes, and 15 top-10s – matching champion Álex Palou’s tally of 15 top-10s and posting an average finish of 6.8.

Kirkwood’s street-course brilliance remained Andretti’s sharpest weapon. In March, he outduelled Palou on the streets of Arlington to win the inaugural Java House Grand Prix, spearheading a dominant 1-3-4 Andretti sweep alongside Power and Ericsson. Five months later, on the brand-new street layout in Washington, D.C., Kirkwood delivered a commanding performance in the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, leading a record-breaking 128 of 147 laps on a street circuit to claim his second victory of the year and trigger another 1-3-4 team result.

Where Kirkwood fell short of Palou (631 points) was in starting grid position and Indianapolis Motor Speedway execution. Starting 25th and finishing 16th in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 cost him significant ground, and an average starting position of 10.9 meant he frequently had to fight through traffic and spend push-to-pass early. Even so, finishing second in the championship with 545 points was a clear step forward and firmly established Kirkwood as Andretti’s undisputed title cornerstone.

Kyle Kirkwood with Bald Eagle in Victory Lane

Photo by: Eric Lee / Getty Images

Few drivers in the 2026 paddock rebounded more dramatically than Ericsson. After a difficult 2025 campaign that ended 20th in points and included a post-race Indy 500 technical penalty, the 2022 Indy 500 winner climbed 13 spots in the final standings – collecting one win, one pole, four top-fives, and 12 top-10s, including seven consecutive top-10s to close the year.

The Swede’s standout weekend came on the inaugural street circuit in Markham, Ontario, in August. After starting near the front and navigating a chaotic, attrition-filled afternoon, he pitted from the lead late and charged back in the closing laps to track down and pass Romain Grosjean with five laps remaining – securing his first victory with Andretti and his first IndyCar win since St. Petersburg in 2023. He also claimed his maiden IndyCar pole at Arlington and fought from a six-place engine penalty in 21st to finish fourth in Washington, D.C.

That late-season surge carried Ericsson to seventh in the final standings with 429 points. By matching the steady, points-maximizing form that defined his Chip Ganassi Racing years, he answered major questions about his place in the lineup and gave Andretti a reliable second anchor behind Kirkwood.

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Power’s first season away from Team Penske after 16 full-time years there was a study in contrasts: flashes of veteran guile and street-circuit speed mixed with mid-season frustration. Across 18 starts in the #26 Honda, the 2018 Indy 500 winner scored five top-five finishes and seven top-10s while leading 98 laps, though his long-awaited victory drought continued.

The Aussie’s best days came on street and road courses where strategy and restarts mattered. Power captured his first podium for Andretti in third at Arlington, battled through a late block from Graham Rahal to take third at Road America after Ruzewski’s pit-wall undercut calls paid off, and charged from the sixth row on an alternate strategy to finish third in Washington, D.C.

Oval setbacks ultimately defined his points ceiling. At Phoenix Raceway in March, Power charged from 25th on the grid and cycled into the lead for 10 laps late in the race before contact while defending against ECR’s Christian Rasmussen left him with a right-rear puncture and a 16th-place finish. Combined with mechanical trouble on Lap 91 at the Indy 500 (29th) and uneven qualifying runs, those missed opportunities left him 11th in the final standings with 368 points – though his podiums and pit-wall savvy still added a valuable edge to Andretti’s attack.

Unlike several rival teams undergoing major driver reshuffles for 2027, Andretti Global heads into the off-season with full lineup continuity: Kirkwood, Ericsson, and Power are all set to return in their #27, #28, and #26 Hondas.

The organizational foundation under Ruzewski and TWG Motorsports looks noticeably steadier than in recent winters, with sharper street-course execution and three wins across the season. To bridge the final gap to Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing in 2027 – and to end a championship drought stretching back to Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2012 – Andretti will need stronger Saturdays from Kirkwood, continued consistency from Ericsson, and cleaner execution on ovals and in the Indianapolis 500.

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