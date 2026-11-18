IndyCar

IndyCar 2026 season review: Arrow McLaren

Five wins, a landmark 1-2 finish, and two drivers in the championship's top four mark a massive step forward for the papaya outfit – though elusive consistency remains the final hurdle

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 18, 2026, 6:17 PM

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Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

The 2026 IndyCar Series season will be remembered as a transformative, high-stakes campaign for Arrow McLaren – a year defined by groundbreaking organizational expansion, historic on-track milestones, and the persistent internal challenges of a squad pushing relentlessly against its own ceiling.

The papaya outfit entered the year with staggering ambitions, boasting a revamped technical infrastructure, a star-studded driver lineup, and the weight of massive expectations from its leadership and global fan base. As the dust settled on 18 grueling rounds of racing, Arrow McLaren cemented its status as a bona fide championship heavyweight, even as it left crucial points and clean execution on the table during key moments of the calendar.

At the heart of the team's physical and operational evolution was the monumental grand opening of the new McLaren Racing Center (MRC) in early February. Transitioning from their previous 33,000-square-foot workshop into a state-of-the-art, 86,000-square-foot facility nearly tripled the team's operational footprint. For the first time, the machine shop, gearbox room, fabrication shop, and assembly areas operated under one unified roof, complete with an elite on-site fitness and recovery complex. This massive structural upgrade streamlined engineering efficiencies and set a professional tone for the entire organization before a single wheel turned in anger. Yet, matching this corporate modernization with seamless on-track execution proved to be a multi-layered test of chemistry and endurance throughout the year.

On the track, the driver pairing of Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard produced some of the most electric performances of the 2026 season, propelling Arrow McLaren to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the Drivers' Championship standings.

When looking at the full scope of Lundgaard’s campaign, his two brilliant victories – a tactical masterclass on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course followed by a sensational come-from-behind win at Road America – anchored his status as an elite road and street course specialist, while the Barber Motorsports Park heartbreak served as a dramatic, pivotal early-season testing point that showcased his raw speed. Over 18 rounds of intense competition, his second season with Arrow McLaren established him as a premier force on the grid, yielding a stellar stat line of two wins, seven podiums (including his first on an oval), eight top-five finishes, 14 top-10s, one pole position, 91 laps led, and 535 total points.

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Meanwhile, O'Ward delivered another characteristically fiery season, spearheading the team with three race victories.

The Mexican’s campaign reached an unforgettable crescendo during the chaotic Milwaukee doubleheader weekend in late August. With Race 1 suspended and pushed to Sunday after Race 2, O'Ward stared down the rare, grueling prospect of contesting two full races on the exact same day. Driving with supreme precision, he swept both legs at the Milwaukee Mile, achieving a feat not witnessed in IndyCar racing for 45 years since Rick Mears accomplished a double victory at Atlanta in 1981. In doing so, he also etched his name alongside other legends like Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, Johnny Rutherford, Al Unser Sr., and Bobby Unser, while anchoring a stellar double-podium for the team (in Race 2) alongside Lundgaard. Across 18 rounds of intense competition, his relentless drive yielded a stat line of three wins, six podiums, nine top-five finishes, 13 top-10s, two pole positions, and 184 laps led en route to 522 points.

The absolute pinnacle of Arrow McLaren’s season, however, came during a sun-drenched Fourth of July weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. There, O'Ward and Lundgaard locked out the front row in qualifying and executed a flawless tactical race to deliver the first-ever 1-2 finish for McLaren Racing in IndyCar history. Lundgaard controlled the initial 41 laps before O'Ward made his decisive move on Lap 42, sealing a historic milestone that stood as the undisputed organizational highlight of the year.

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

The team also famously welcomed 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay back to the grid for a popular, veteran-led fourth entry at Indianapolis in May, adding invaluable technical depth to the Speedway preparations. Unfortunately, Hunter-Reay’s quest for a second Indy 500 ended prematurely after 17 laps due to a crash.

Despite a high point of five total wins across the organization and a combined 10 podium appearances, the season was not without its turbulent undercurrents.

Nolan Siegel experienced a difficult developmental year in his sophomore full-time campaign, showing flashes of speed on the fringes of the top 12 before ultimately ending up 20th in the standings, battling consistency issues that highlighted the steep learning that amounted to just zero top fives, four top-10s, 13 laps led, and 234 total points. Furthermore, underlying garage chemistry questions and an underwhelming Indianapolis 500 served as sobering reminders that Arrow McLaren is still hunting for the metronomic, error-free consistency required to overthrow Chip Ganassi Racing over a full 18-round campaign.

Ultimately, the 2026 season was a massive step forward marked by complex internal evolution for Arrow McLaren. By solidifying two drivers firmly inside the championship's top five, the Tony Kanaan-led squad proved they possess all the raw ingredients and engineering firepower needed to claim an IndyCar title. Yet, as the organization pivots toward 2027 – bidding farewell to Lundgaard and Siegel while welcoming a veteran powerhouse lineup featuring six-time series champion Scott Dixon and Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist alongside O'Ward – how leadership navigates the next phase while undergoing this transition will dictate whether 2026 remains a brilliant stepping stone or the direct prelude to outright championship glory.

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