IndyCar

IndyCar 2026 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou’s six-win title march contrasts with a winless farewell year for Scott Dixon, and steady third-season progress from Kyffin Simpson

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 5:09 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) entered the 2026 IndyCar Series season with its familiar powerhouse aura intact, yet the 18-race campaign unfolded in very different ways. On one side of the garage, Alex Palou turned precision and qualifying speed into another historic championship march. On the other, six-time champion Scott Dixon endured a sobering, winless year before departing for Arrow McLaren, while Kyffin Simpson took another step forward in his third season.

Palou closed the 2026 campaign first in the championship with 631 points, six wins, eight poles, seven podiums, 12 top-five finishes, and 673 laps led. There was very little mystery about who set the standard across the calendar, even on weekends when rivals grabbed headlines. He opened the year with immediate authority by winning on the Streets of St. Petersburg, followed quickly by a dominant road-course triumph at Barber Motorsports Park and a statement victory on the Streets of Long Beach. When the series reached Portland International Raceway late in the summer, Palou controlled the overcut, managed his stint lengths with surgical calm, and collected his sixth win of the year—and 25th of his IndyCar career—to stretch his advantage past 100 points.

What separated the Spaniard once again was how rarely a bad Saturday or a chaotic middle stint derailed his weekend. Starting from pole eight times in 18 starts gave the crew of the #10 CGR Honda clean air and control over pit windows, while his ability to extract pace from lesser preferred tire compounds on any given weekend allowed him to stay on the attack when others faded. Even a crash at the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. could not slow the inevitable march toward the Astor Challenge Cup.

By clinching the title at Milwaukee with a race still to spare, Palou became the youngest five-time champion in IndyCar history and only the second driver to reel off four consecutive crowns, joining Sebastien Bourdais. Along the way, he added another chapter to Chip Ganassi Racing’s record collection, pushing the organization to 18 IndyCar championships overall. At 29, Palou no longer looks like a streak waiting to cool off; he looks like the benchmark every rival team is building around.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Dixon finished 12th in the final standings with 331 points, zero wins, zero poles, one podium which was also his top five finish, and six top-10 finishes. For a driver whose career has been defined by defying expectations and stealing results out of thin air, 2026 felt jarring from start to finish. The New Zealander never found the qualifying punch or race-day swing needed to contend for victories, finishing outside the top 10 more often than not across all 18 races. His 17th-place run in the Laguna Seca finale summed up a season in which his usual fuel-saving magic and late-race surges rarely materialized.

Part of the story was the relentless grind of a competitive field and a season that tested every veteran’s margin for error, while another part was the looming transition beyond Ganassi. With Dixon’s move to Arrow McLaren for 2027 already in the frame, the #9 entry spent much of the year searching for rhythm rather than dictating terms at the front. Even so, the #9 pit crew provided a bright spot on pit road by capturing the Firestone Pit Stop Performance award for a second straight year.

Finishing 12th in the standings – and just four points ahead of teammate Simpson – was an unfamiliar place for one of the sport’s all-time greats. Yet Dixon’s departure after such a long run with Ganassi carries emotional weight regardless of the final points tally, closing a historic partnership even as questions linger over how much remains in the tank for his next chapter.

Simpson wrapped up the 2026 with 327 points, zero wins, zero poles, two top-five finishes, and eight top-10 finishes. His third full season with Chip Ganassi Racing was quiet at times, yet the underlying progression was unmistakable. After climbing from 21st in points as a rookie in 2024 to 17th in 2025, the 21-year-old pushed into 13th overall in 2026 while doubling his career top-five count. He closed the year with three consecutive top-10 runs, including 10th at Laguna Seca after rolling the dice on an alternate strategy.

Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

What stood out most was how Simpson’s expectations shifted over the course of the summer. A fourth-place run at Road America felt less like a lucky bonus and more like a missed opportunity for even more, a sign that he was starting to read race traffic and tire degradation with greater maturity. Running inside the top 10 in the season finale at Portland also underscored how steadily his road- and street-course baseline has grown.

There is still plenty of room to grow in qualifying consistency and converting strong runs into podiums, especially with Christian Lundgaard arriving at Ganassi for 2027. Even so, pushing Dixon right down to the wire in the final standings gave Simpson real momentum heading into his fourth campaign.

On paper, CGR’s 2026 season is an easy triumph: a fifth title in six years for Palou, a record 18th IndyCar championship for the team, and another pit-crew crown for the #9 squad. Look a layer deeper, though, and the results were heavily concentrated in one car while the rest of the garage had its share of uneven Sundays.

Heading into 2027, Ganassi pairs Palou – backed by an expanded full-season primary partnership with OpenAI – with Lundgaard in a reshaped lineup ahead of IndyCar’s next chassis arrival in 2028. The standard remains as high as any team in open-wheel racing, and if CGR can broaden its front-running depth behind Palou, its grip on the championship will be even harder to break.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Joey Barnes





Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season



IMSA



IMSA 2 h



Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season





IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global



IndyCar



IndyCar



IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global





Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival



Feature



IMSA



Feature



IMSA



Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival

More from

Scott Dixon





Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet



IndyCar



IndyCar



Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet





Ganassi on Lundgaard signing: “When is the last time a guy who finished third was available"



IndyCar



IndyCar



Ganassi on Lundgaard signing: “When is the last time a guy who finished third was available"





McLaren Racing and Edward Jones join forces in multi-year F1 and IndyCar partnership



IndyCar



IndyCar



McLaren Racing and Edward Jones join forces in multi-year F1 and IndyCar partnership

More from

Chip Ganassi Racing





Alex Palou to carry expanded full-season OpenAI primary sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2027



IndyCar



IndyCar



Alex Palou to carry expanded full-season OpenAI primary sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2027





Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role



Indy NXT



Indy NXT



Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role





Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance



IndyCar



IndyCar



Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance

Latest news





IndyCar 2026 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing





MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Alex Marquez fastest on Friday as title protagonists all make Q2



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Alex Marquez fastest on Friday as title protagonists all make Q2





Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire



Formula E



FE Formula E 2 h



Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire





Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 2 h



Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season

Feature

Discover prime content





How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona





Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game





You Ask The Questions: David Malukas



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



You Ask The Questions: David Malukas





Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time



IndyCar



By John Oreovicz



Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe