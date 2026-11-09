IndyCar
IndyCar 2026 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
Rookie honors for Dennis Hauger and a stunning street-course podium for Romain Grosjean anchored Coyne’s 2026 campaign
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 5:34 PM
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Dale Coyne Racing's Romain Grosjean (#18 Honda) and rookie Dennis Hauger (#19 Honda) at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Dale Coyne Racing (DCR) delivered some gritty performances during the 2026 IndyCar Series season.
Running a traditional two-car program, DCR blended veteran setup experience in Romain Grosjean’s #18 Honda with the fresh potential of rookie Dennis Hauger in the #19 entry. Across the 18-race calendar, the squad balanced expected midfield constraints with legitimate podium contention and a rookie title.
Grosjean’s reunion with Coyne - and return to the IndyCar grid after being a reserve driver with Prema in 2025 - saw the duo return to their fun underdog role.
The undeniable standout of the Swiss-born Frenchman’s campaign - and DCR as a whole - unfolded on the streets of Markham in August. A race that unfolded into chaos saw Grosjean lean on pace and challenging fuel strategy to end up at the front of the 2.19-mile, 12-turn temporary street circuit. In a heart-pounding final stint, he commanded the race lead until Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, on a set of fresher tires, hunted him down and made the pass for the win with just five laps remaining. The second-place finish marked Grosjean’s best result since Barber in 2023; the sixth runner-up finish of his IndyCar career.
Beyond Markham, Grosjean also delivered a composed, disciplined drive at the Indianapolis 500 to secure a hard-earned top 10 finish. By the time the checkers flew at the season finale, Grosjean’s single podium combined with three additional top 10s amassed 259 total points to finish 19th in the overall championship standings.
Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing
Photo by: Indrawan Kumala / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Across the garage, Hauger’s debut campaign in North America’s premier open-wheel championship delivered immediate dividends, culminating in the 2026 IndyCar Rookie of the Year title.
Stepping up to the premier category, the 2025 Indy NXT champion immediately made his presence felt on Saturdays with blistering single-lap qualifying pace. He repeatedly extracted unexpected performance in qualifying, twice fighting his way into the Firestone Fast Six – including on debut with a career-best third in St. Petersburg – along with two additional top 10 starts. Races proved to be more challenging, though, with tire degradation a race pace part of the growing pains. In the end, he managed to capture two top 10s and six additional top 15 finishes to secure 22nd (228 points) in the championship - the crucial final spot in the Leaders Circle. Additionally, the Norwegian's results were enough to best a freshman class that featured Mick Schumacher and Caio Collet for top rookie honors.
When looking back at Dale Coyne Racing’s 2026 season, the organization met its primary objectives of putting both entries in the all-important Leaders Circle. The underdog outfit showed they could be a threat on street circuits, but their primary limitations continued to center around high-speed oval mechanical grip, tire preservation, and occasional pit-road execution miscues that prevented strong qualifying runs from translating into top-five race results.
The ‘little team that could’ continued to show that on any given race day, they can throw haymakers at the sport’s giants.
Next year, though, promises to be different with both seats unconfirmed for 2027. After a flashy rookie campaign, Hauger ended up making the switch to AJ Foyt Racing, while Grosjean’s status for next year remains unknown.
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