IndyCar

IndyCar 2026 season review: ECR

A late podium from Alexander Rossi and oval flashes from Christian Rasmussen offered brief bright spots during a frustrating campaign of unfulfilled potential for ECR

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 5:41 PM

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Alexander Rossi, #20 ECR Chevrolet, ahead of teammate Christian Rasmussen, #21 ECR Chevrolet

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

The 2026 IndyCar Series season was a year of elevated expectations, persistent growing pains, and missed opportunities for ECR.

Entering the second full campaign under the strengthened ownership structure backed by Heartland Food Products Group founder Ted Gelov, the Indianapolis-based outfit aimed to build on the momentum of Christian Rasmussen’s breakthrough 2025 Milwaukee victory and convert its off-track investments into consistent front-running execution. Instead, the 18-race schedule turned into an uphill battle against mid-pack attrition, mechanical setbacks, and Sunday execution woes.

Alexander Rossi returned for his second season anchoring the #20 Chevrolet, hoping to turn strong single-lap pace into sustained frontrunning contention. While the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner regularly flashed top-10 speed – highlighted by an impressive front-row qualifying effort for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 – trouble repeatedly found him on race days. There was also the notable terrifying high-speed accident in Monday practice ahead of the Indy 500, where Rossi lost control in Turn 2 and suffered a heavy impact with the SAFER barrier before being collected by Arrow McLaren’s Pato O'Ward, sustaining injuries to his right ankle and a finger on his left hand that required surgery. Displaying trademark grit, Rossi returned to take the start on Sunday, though the team's entire Indianapolis campaign was derailed; he finished 30th in the race after a mechanical issue.

Outside of Indianapolis, Rossi endured what he candidly termed a "pretty terrible year" through the bulk of the calendar, plagued by more mechanical retirements, pit-lane setbacks, and mid-pack contact. However, the 34-year-old salvaged a strong closing race, capping off the campaign with his first podium since 2024 – and his first in ECR colors – by driving to a gritty third-place finish in the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. That late surge lifted Rossi to 15th in the final championship standings with 307 points, courtesy of that podium alongside five top-10 finishes.

Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the sister #21 Chevrolet, Rasmussen experienced a turbulent sophomore full-time campaign. Armed with a multi-year contract extension signed in June and bolstered by career-best qualifying performances across all track disciplines – including his maiden Firestone Fast Six appearance, which came at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – the 26-year-old Dane showcased his notoriously fearless raw speed.

Nowhere was that potential more evident than on the ovals. In March at Phoenix Raceway, Rasmussen put on a passing clinic and appeared poised to storm to victory before late-race contact with Will Power while fighting for the lead bent his suspension, relegating a furious Rasmussen to 14th.

He rebounded late in the summer with a strong third-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway, and back-to-back top eights at the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader (fifth in Race 1, eighth in Race 2). Yet inconsistent road-course form and costly incidents kept him out of the championship hunt, with one podium and four top 10s leaving him 21st in the title race with 245 points – a significant regression from his 13th-place finish in 2025.

Team co-owner Ed Carpenter returned for his annual oval-only cameo in the #33 Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500, qualifying 14th. Unfortunately, Carpenter’s 23rd Indy 500 start ended early alongside his teammates in a forgettable Memorial Day weekend for the squad, leaving him classified 31st.

Despite failing to secure a race win, ECR was able to start finding their way during the backend of the season. Off the track, the organization continued laying groundwork for the future, extending its long-standing engine partnership with Chevrolet and announcing a major investment in Dynisma in-house simulator technology ahead of the 2027 season, where both Rossi and Rasmussen are locked in to return.

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