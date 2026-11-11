IndyCar

IndyCar 2026 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Isolated podiums and qualifying triumphs highlighted a year of transition for RLL, paving the way for a major structural overhaul ahead of 2027

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 5:11 PM

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Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The 2026 IndyCar Series season was a year of transition, high-profile additions, and intermittent flashes of speed for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). While the team showed competitive pace on specific tracks – particularly on road courses – consistency remained an elusive target across a challenging 18-race calendar.

Behind the scenes, team president Jay Frye continued shaping the operational infrastructure, bringing in veterans like Brian Barnhart as senior vice president of operations and race strategist, Gavin Ward as special advisor, and Kyle Sagan as pit stop manager, among others. On the driver front, ex-Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher joined the organization as its newest high-profile signing, slotting in alongside veteran Graham Rahal and sophomore Louis Foster to complete the lineup.

Overall, RLL’s season was characterized by a stark contrast between strong single-lap qualifying speed and occasional road-course podium contention against the ongoing challenge of unlocking sustained, weekend-to-weekend momentum across the full 18-round schedule.

As the team's anchor, Graham Rahal extracted peak performance whenever the chassis found its preferred operating window on road and street circuits. He punctuated his campaign with three hard-fought podium finishes, starting at Barber Motorsports Park where he executed a masterclass in tire conservation to take third at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. He replicated that success on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, navigating a chaotic, strategy-heavy Sonsio Grand Prix to bag another third-place trophy. His third podium arrived during a gritty drive in challenging conditions on the streets of Detroit. He also ran firmly in podium contention late into the race at Road America before late-race contact dropped him down the order.

Despite these flashes of vintage form, overall mid-pack inconsistency and fluctuating setup windows across the 18 rounds left him with three podiums and six top 10s en route to 16th in the final standings with 302 points.

Coming off his 2025 IndyCar Rookie of the Year campaign, sophomore driver Louis Foster experienced a mixed bag of performances. The Briton’s year saw blistering single-lap speed, but also moments of freefalling down the running order as a result of steep tire management. His standout weekend came at the inaugural Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, where he mastered the 12-turn, 2.19-mile temporary street circuit to capture a dominant pole position – marking the second pole of his young IndyCar career. On race day, Foster demonstrated true front-running pace and was mounting a serious bid for a potential maiden victory, engaging in an intense wheel-to-wheel battle for third with eventual race winner Marcus Ericsson before a costly crash abruptly ended his afternoon.

While managing Firestone tire degradation and race-pace consistency over full stint lengths remained an ongoing hurdle, he did manage to break into the top 10 for the first time in his career. He ended the campaign with three top 10s, including a best finish of seventh (twice - IMS road course, Detroit) to finish 18th in the standings with 267 points.

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Making his highly anticipated full-time switch to IndyCar after spending the last two years in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Schumacher faced a demanding adjustment to heavy, non-power-steering open-wheel cars while also getting a grasp on ovals. Despite having no prior oval experience, the young German surprised the paddock with his rapid single-lap adaptation on circle tracks, headlining his Saturdays with impressive top-four qualifying performances on the ovals at both Phoenix and Milwaukee (Race 2). On race days, he steadily worked through the nuances of mid-pack battles and tire degradation, driving to a season-best eighth-place finish on the Nashville superspeedway. A top 10 was in the cards at the Indianapolis road course, too, before being handed a late penalty for contact with AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci.

Although the majority of results were undoubtedly less than desired, he logged critical mileage and gained valuable experience. In the end, he wrapped up his rookie campaign with just one top 10, but also closed out the season knocking on the door with three finishes of 13th or better in the final four races to finish 23rd in the championship standings - first spot out of Leaders Circle - with 213 points.

The 2026 season underlined a familiar theme for the organization: brilliant engineering setups for road courses and street circuits that yielded occasional podiums and poles, contrasted with an ongoing battle to unlock sustainable race-pace across diverse track configurations.

Looking ahead, RLL enters a new structural chapter after selling one of its three charters to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – forming a new technical alliance with DRR as they return full-time – while RLL downsizes to a consolidated two-car program built around Rahal and Foster following Schumacher's departure to Meyer Shank Racing.

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