IndyCar
IndyCar adds Kansas Speedway to 2027 schedule in joint NASCAR weekend
Following a successful tire and aero test, North America’s premier open-wheel championship will have a second shared weekend with NASCAR set for next May
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 7:00 PM
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Kansas Speedway (via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
After a 17-year hiatus, open-wheel racing is heading back to the heartland.
On Tuesday, IndyCar announced its return to Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 8, 2027, teaming up with NASCAR and broadcast partner FOX Sports for a massive joint motorsports showcase to kick off the Month of May.
The race marks the series’ first appearance at the 1.5-mile Kansas City, Kansas, oval since 2010. The May 8 event will feature the NTT IndyCar Series sharing the spotlight with both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series.
“We cannot wait to bring the NTT IndyCar Series back to Kansas Speedway and provide another incredible opportunity to showcase our sport alongside NASCAR through our partnership with FOX Sports,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said. “Kansas has a history of producing some of the most thrilling, wheel-to-wheel action in our sport, and we know how passionate race fans are about IndyCar on ovals.
“As we continue to build on the tremendous momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series, the opportunity to return to Kansas Speedway and add another high-speed oval to our schedule is exciting for our fans, drivers, teams and partners. It will be a spectacular way to kick off a busy and exciting Month of May.”
Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren echoed that enthusiasm, pointing to the unique variety fans will experience at the track.
“This is an incredible win for race fans,” Warren said. “Adding the NTT IndyCar Series to our May weekend provides a tremendous amount of excitement and value with three distinct disciplines on track the same day. The NTT IndyCar Series has a rich racing history here at Kansas Speedway, so we know there will be action at every turn.”
A History of Photo Finishes
The start of the Road Runner Turbo Indy 300
Photo by: Andy Sallee
The upcoming race will be the 11th IndyCar event held at Kansas Speedway. The series previously competed at the venue annually from 2001 to 2010, beginning with an inaugural victory by 1998 Indianapolis 500 winner Eddie Cheever Jr. and concluding with back-to-back wins by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon in April 2009 and May 2010.
During its original run, the track gained a reputation for razor-thin margins of victory, producing two of the 10 closest finishes in IndyCar history. In 2004, reigning Indy 500 champion Buddy Rice edged out teammate Vitor Meira by just 0.0051 seconds—at the time, the second-closest finish ever recorded by the series. The following year, reigning series champion Tony Kanaan defeated Dan Wheldon by a mere 0.012 seconds.
Validated on Track
Kansas Speedway
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
The announcement of the return comes just days after IndyCar conducted an aerodynamic validation test at the speedway on Friday, Nov. 20. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and Andretti Global’s Will Power logged a combined 257 laps, marking the first time the current-generation IndyCar chassis has turned wheels at the facility.
“It was a really good experience,” said O’Ward, a 12-time IndyCar race winner. “We tested a lot of different aero packages, and we ended in a place where the car wasn’t really skating around and where we were in the window to make some balance changes and actually feel those changes. Overall, it reminded me of a mix between Texas Motor Speedway and Nashville (Superspeedway) – two great tracks for the IndyCar Series. So, I think it will produce a really good race and a cool opportunity to have another superspeedway before the ‘500,’ which we haven’t had in a few years. It’s going to be a very busy May.”
Power, a two-time series champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner driving the #26 Andretti Global Honda, was equally optimistic about the track's return to the calendar.
“It was really nice to get back on the track at Kansas Speedway. It’s a superspeedway that is known for some fantastic IndyCar Series racing, and I believe it’ll also be a great way to ease into the Month of May. The test was a nice preview of what’s to come. I can’t wait to get back to Kansas and put on a great race.”
Schedule and Broadcast Updates
Warm-up lap
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
With Kansas Speedway locked in, the 2027 IndyCar schedule expands to 18 races for the second consecutive year. It also serves as the second joint oval weekend with NASCAR on the 2027 calendar, following the series' return to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 13.
Following the action in Kansas, the series will head straight to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 15, setting the stage for the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30.
To accommodate the trip to Kansas, IndyCar has shifted the dates for the annual Indy 500 Open Test. Originally scheduled for May 4–5, the test will now take place Thursday and Friday, April 29–30. The opening day will be reserved for drivers completing the Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests, while all cars will hit the track on Day Two.
For the third straight season, every race on the calendar will air on network television via FOX, keeping IndyCar as the only premier North American motorsports series with a 100% network broadcast schedule. Official tune-in and test run times will be released in the coming weeks.
Updated 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Schedule
Rd.
Date
Venue
Track Type
Television
1
Sunday, March 7
Streets of St. Petersburg
Street Circuit
FOX
2
Saturday, March 13
Phoenix Raceway
Oval
FOX
3
Sunday, March 21
Streets of Arlington
Street Circuit
FOX
4
Sunday, April 4
Barber Motorsports Park
Road Course
FOX
5
Sunday, April 18
Streets of Long Beach
Street Circuit
FOX
6
Saturday, May 8
Kansas Speedway (New Addition)
Oval
FOX
7
Saturday, May 15
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Road Course
FOX
8
Sunday, May 30
The 111th Indianapolis 500
Oval
FOX
9
Sunday, June 6
Streets of Detroit
Street Circuit
FOX
10
Sunday, June 13
World Wide Technology Raceway
Oval
FOX
11
Sunday, June 27
Road America
Road Course
FOX
12
Sunday, July 4
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Road Course
FOX
13
Sunday, July 18
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Road Course
FOX
14
Sunday, Aug. 1
Portland International Raceway
Road Course
FOX
15
Sunday, Aug. 15
Streets of Markham
Street Circuit
FOX
16
Saturday, Aug. 28
Milwaukee Mile Race 1
Oval
FOX
17
Sunday, Aug. 29
Milwaukee Mile Race 2
Oval
FOX
18
Sunday, Sept. 5
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Road Course
FOX
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