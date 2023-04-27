IndyCar at Barber: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

This weekend’s event will be the 13th Indy car race at Barber Motorsports Park, and six of this weekend’s 27 starters have earned wins here: three for Josef Newgarden, two for Will Power and then one apiece for Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

Six of the drivers have also started earned pole here, namely Power (four), Castroneves (two) and one each for Rinus VeeKay, O’Ward, Newgarden and Pagenaud.

Notable by his absence in the list of Barber winners (and polesitters) is six-time champion Scott Dixon, yet in the 12 races held so far there, he has finished nine of them on the podium, six times as runner-up.

In terms of teams, Penske has claimed six victories at Barber, while Andretti Autosport have won twice, and Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Arrow McLaren have triumphed once.

When is the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park?

Date: Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30

Start time: Sunday, 2.30pm Central Time

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Barber?

NBC’s coverage of the 2023 Grand Prix of Alabama will begin on Sunday, 2.00pm (CT).

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, April 28

1.40-2.25pm – Indy NXT practice 1 – IndyCar Live

2.40-3.55pm – IndyCar practice 1 – Peacock

Saturday, April 29

10.00-10.45am – Indy NXT practice 2 – IndyCar Live

11.00am-12.00pm – IndyCar practice 2 – Peacock

1.20-1.40pm – Indy NXT qualifying – IndyCar Live

2.00-3.15pm – IndyCar qualifying – Peacock

Sunday, April 30

11.00-11.30am – IndyCar warm-up – Peacock

12.00pm – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama (35 laps / 55 mins) – Peacock

2.00pm – NBC broadcast begins

2.23pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

2.30pm – Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (90 laps / 207 miles) – NBC

Will the IndyCar race at Barber be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman and Jake Query are the turn announcers. Michael Young, Alex Wollf and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. All IndyCar and Indy NXT races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park? 90 laps (207 miles)

Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course in Birmingham, AL.

Firestone tire allotment: Six primary sets, four alternate sets, with rookies permitted one extra primary set for the Friday afternoon practice session.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150sec total time, with a maximum time of 15sec per activation. The push to pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race.

2022 Barber winner: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

2022 Barber pole-winner: Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 1m06.2507s, 124.980mph.

Qualifying lap record: O’Ward, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet, 1m05.5019s, 126.409mph, set in April 2021, in Q2)

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Good Ranchers Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 6 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 7 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Marcus Armstrong (R) Christchurch, New Zealand The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio One Cure Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas Chicago, Illinois HMD Trucking Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Jupiter, Florida AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Delaware Life / DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Toronto, Canada Damon Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Amada Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Christian Lundgaard Hedensted, Denmark Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Boise, Idaho Biohaven Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) Copenhagen, Denmark AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 78 Agustin Canapino (R) Arrecifes, Argentina Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet