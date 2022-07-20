The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will be the 16th and 17th IndyCar events at Iowa Speedway. Josef Newgarden is the only entered driver to win at Iowa Speedway more than once having scored three wins here. The only other active winners are Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves, which means Iowa is one of only three tracks on the 2022 schedule at which neither Scott Dixon nor Will Power has won

Both Power and Dixon have started from pole at Iowa three times, and of the entered drivers this weekend, they have led 131 and 130 laps respectively. This is dwarfed by three-time winner Newgarden’s tally of 1150 laps led, and the two-time champion’s consistency is impressive too: he has scored top-four finishes in six of his last eight Iowa starts.

Andretti Autosport has won seven of the 15 previous races at Iowa Speedway, with Dario Franchitti, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti Ryan Hunter-Reay (three times) and James Hinchcliffe. Team Penske has four wins via Castroneves, Newgarden (twice) and Pagenaud. Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins, thanks to the late Dan Wheldon and Franchitti.

Dixon will make his 299th and 300th consecutive Indy car starts, while Castroneves will match A.J. Foyt’s tally of 369 total Indy car starts.

When are the IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway?

Date: Friday, July 22 – Sunday, July 24

Start times: Race 1 – Saturday, 3.05pm Central Time / Race 2 – Sunday, 2.30pm Central Time

How can I watch the IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway?

NBC Sports’ coverage of Saturday’s HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash will begin at 3pm CT on NBC, while coverage of Sunday’s Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will begin at 2pm CT on NBC.

Kevin Lee will be the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecasts of The HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights race at Iowa Speedway will be streamed on Peacock Premium while practice and qualifying will be shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, July 22

3.30-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice – Peacock Prime

Saturday, July 23

9.30-10.45am – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for Race 1 and 2 – Peacock Prime

Each driver will make a two-lap qualifying run, with the first flyer determining grid position for Race 1, and the second flyer determining grid position for Race 2.

– NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for Race 1 and 2 – Each driver will make a two-lap qualifying run, with the first flyer determining grid position for Race 1, and the second flyer determining grid position for Race 2. 3.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast

– 3.01pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

– “Drivers, start your engines” 3.06pm – Green flag: HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash (250 laps) – NBC live

Sunday, July 24

2.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast

2.25pm – “Drivers start your engines”

– “Drivers start your engines” 2.30pm – Green flag: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google (300 laps) – NBC live

Will the IndyCar races at Iowa be on the radio?

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Saturday) and Jake Query (Sunday) are the turn announcers, while Michael Young and Query are pit reporters on Saturday, with Young and Yeoman working the pits on Sunday. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps are the IndyCar races in Iowa?

Race 1 distance: 250 laps (223.5 miles)

Race 2 distance: 300 laps (268.2 miles)

Track: 0.894-mile oval in Newton, IA

Firestone tire allotment: 14 sets to be used through the double-header weekend.

2020 race winners: Race 1 - Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), Race 2 – Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

2020 NTT P1 pole-winners: Race 1 – Conor Daly (Carlin-Chevrolet), 18.3711sec, 175.188mph, Race 2 – Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 18.3559sec, 175.333mph.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 17.2283sec, 186.809mph, July 11, 2014.

ENTRY LIST RACE 1

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Freightliner Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio High Rock Vodka Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Deloitte Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet

ENTRY LIST RACE 2

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Freightliner Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio High Rock Vodka Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet