IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

Event date: Thursday, June 30 – Sunday, July 03

Track: 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course in Lexington, OH.

Race distance: 80 laps (180.64 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set of primaries available to rookies for use in first practice, when one set of alternates may also be used and returned to Firestone after the session.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum of 20 seconds per single activation.

IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, July 1

3.30-4.45pm – First practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, July 2

9.30-10.30am – Second practice – Peacock Premium

2.45-4.00pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium

Sunday, July 3

9.45-10.15am – Warm-up – Peacock Premium

12.30pm – NBC broadcast begins

12.46pm – “Drivers, start your engines” – NBC live

12.53pm – Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the all-new 2023 Civic Type R (80 laps) – NBC live

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying stream live on Peacock Premium, the NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Alex Wolff and Joel Sebastianelli are pit reporters. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2021 race winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet).

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 66.6739sec, 121.919mph

Qualifying lap record: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 63.8700sec, 127.271mph, July 2016.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be the 39th Indy car race at Mid-Ohio, the first of which was held in 1980 and was won by Johnny Rutherford’s Chaparral 2K-Cosworth. The record for wins is six, by Scott Dixon, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Josef Newgarden, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser and Alex Zanardi all won there twice.

Former Mid-Ohio winners competing this weekend are Dixon, Castroneves, Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and Colton Herta.

The active driver with the most poles at Mid-Ohio is Power, with five, while Castroneves and Dixon have each started from pole here twice and, Pagenaud, Rossi, Herta and Newgarden have led the field to the green once each.

Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske have won at Mid-Ohio 11 times each. Ganassi’s tally came from Dixon (six), Alex Zanardi (two), Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti and Charlie Kimball. Penske’s wins came via Emerson Fittipaldi, Al Unser Jr., Castroneves, Newgarden (two each) and Briscoe, Pagenaud and Power.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Odyssey Battery Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Tatiana Calderon (R) Bogota, Colombia ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fifth Third Bank Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 16 Simona De Silvestro Thun, Switzerland Paretta Autosport Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Hendrickson Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet