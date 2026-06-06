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Qualifying report
IndyCar Madison

IndyCar at WWT Raceway starting lineup: Alex Palou claims fourth straight pole

Palou continues to be in impressive form as he seeks a fifth IndyCar title

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Alex Palou pole, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou pole, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Alex Palou was the last driver to go out, but was also the best after scorching to pole for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR).

The reigning and four-time IndyCar Series Champion, driving the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, stormed to the top spot in qualifying with a two-lap average of 174.353mph around the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval. He dethroned Team Penske’s David Malukas by a full mph (173.244mph) to take his fourth consecutive pole. 

“It’s incredible,” said Palou, 29. “My car was on rails today. It was incredible. It’s a place that I struggle the most, so far. Hopefully, we can change that tomorrow. I knew this morning our car is super quick. The #10 Honda Honda had a lot of power, but I did not really expect to get the pole here today.. Yeah, just incredible. Super proud and can’t wait for tomorrow night.”

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood qualified third, ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin finishing up the rest of the top five.

The rundown

With drivers going on in reverse championship order, rookie Mick Schumacher went out first and set the initial mark with a 170.290mph two-lap average in the #47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) Honda. 

ECR’s Christian Rasmussen was the next to go out and ended up with a big lift on the exit of Turn 2 during his second lap before settling at 170.106mph avg. The likes of Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing), rookie Caio Collet (AJ Foyt Racing), Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing), and Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren), Louis Foster (RLL)  were the next handful of drivers to go out, with Foster the only one to dethrone Schumacher with a run at 170.569mph avg. 

Andretti Global’s Will Power, IndyCar’s all-time pole leader, was the eighth driver to go out and ended up with a messy qualifying run at 169.670mph and slotted fifth of those to go out to that point. 

Rookie Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing) and Santino Ferrucci were next out, with the latter able to knock Foster off the top spot with a two-lap avg. of 170.988mph. 

Through 10, the running order was Ferrucci, Foster, Schumacher, Rasmussen, Collet, Power, Seigel, Grosjean, Hauger, and Robb. The next out was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson, who delivered enough of a run to narrowly edge out Ferrucci with a two-lap avg. of 171.149mph. 

Alexander Rossi (ECR) dished out a stout performance and solidly went to the top after going 171.923mph two-lap avg. 

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, the only driver to crash in opening practice, posted the second-fastest two-lap pace of the 13 drivers to go out at 171.200mph. The #28 Andretti Global Honda of Marcus Ericsson knocked VeeKay down and slotted himself second after hitting a 171.384mph two-lap avg.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, the 15th driver to go out, vaulted to the top courtesy of a two-lap avg. of 172.478mph with his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstong nearly left pit lane with a battery on the sidepod of his #66 Honda, but paused as a crew member grabbed it before he set off for a 172.483mph two-lap avg. to go top of the pylon. 

Graham Rahal (RLL) propelled to a two-lap avg. of 171.479mph to slot fourth. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, a record five-time winner at WWTR, ended up third after a two-lap avg. of 172.415mph. 

McLaughlin, Newgarden’s teammate, was the 19th driver to go out on track and vaulted to the top with a run at 172.869mph avg. in Penske’s 2002 throwback livery on his #3 Chevrolet. 

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Rosenqvist pushed his #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda to a strong two-lap avg. of 172.953mph and knocked off McLaughlin to provisionally go to the top. 

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who was quickest in opening practice, struggled to put together a threatening performance, slotting sixth at 171.992mph two-lap avg. after bottoming out in Turns 3 and 4. The Mexican’s teammate, Christian Lundgaard, also had a lacking showing at 170.956mph two-lap avg. 

Malukas, a former runner-up at WWTR, enjoyed a first lap of 173.729mph before a 172.761mph to pull off an average of 173.244mph to take over the top spot. 

Andretti Global’s Kirkwood set sail with a two-lap avg. of 173.206mph, narrowly behind Malukas to slot second. 

Palou, the current points leader, was the last driver to go out, went faster with a two-lap avg. of 174.353mph to take the top spot.

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing 10 0

51.6195

   87.176
2 D. MalukasTeam Penske 12 0

+0.3305

51.9500

 0.3305 86.622
3 K. KirkwoodAndretti Global 27 0

+0.3417

51.9612

 0.0112 86.603
4 F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 0

+0.4178

52.0373

 0.0761 86.476
5 S. McLaughlinTeam Penske 3 0

+0.4430

52.0625

 0.0252 86.435
6 M. ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 0

+0.5597

52.1792

 0.1167 86.241
7 S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing 9 0

+0.5612

52.1807

 0.0015 86.239
8 J. NewgardenTeam Penske 2 0

+0.5801

52.1996

 0.0189 86.208
9 P. O'WardArrow McLaren 5 0

+0.7085

52.3280

 0.1284 85.996
10 A. RossiEd Carpenter Racing 20 0

+0.7295

52.3490

 0.0210 85.962
11 G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 0

+0.8652

52.4847

 0.1357 85.739
12 M. EricssonAndretti Global 28 0

+0.8941

52.5136

 0.0289 85.692
13 R. van KalmthoutJuncos Hollinger Racing 76 0

+0.9506

52.5701

 0.0565 85.600
14 K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing 8 0

+0.9664

52.5859

 0.0158 85.574
15 S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 0

+1.0157

52.6352

 0.0493 85.494
16 C. LundgaardArrow McLaren 7 0

+1.0255

52.6450

 0.0098 85.478
17
L. FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 45 0

+1.1450

52.7645

 0.1195 85.285
18 M. SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 0

+1.2315

52.8510

 0.0865 85.145
19
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
 21 0

+1.2888

52.9083

 0.0573 85.053
20 C. ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 0

+1.2894

52.9089

 0.0006 85.052
21 W. PowerAndretti Global 26 0

+1.4247

53.0442

 0.1353 84.835
22
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
 6 0

+1.6139

53.2334

 0.1892 84.533
23 R. GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing 18 0

+1.6297

53.2492

 0.0158 84.508
24 D. HaugerDale Coyne Racing 19 0

+1.7199

53.3394

 0.0902 84.365
25
R. Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing
 77 0

+1.9319

53.5514

 0.2120 84.031

Photos from Madion - Saturday

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Sting Ray Robb, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Sting Ray Robb, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Chris Simmons, Chip Ganassi Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Mike Hull, Chip Ganassi Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Madison - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Alex Palou pole, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Madison - Saturday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Madison - Saturday, in photos
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