IndyCar Barber: Ganassi’s Palou leads Penskes in second practice

Yesterday’s pacesetter Scott McLaughlin wasted no time in flirting with the 66-second barrier, getting down to a 1m07.0036s on his third lap and then broke through it with a 1m06.7282s on his fifth lap.

With 36mins to go, his nearest challenger became teammate Josef Newgarden, just 0.0053s behind, but Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal were an encouraging third and sixth fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Marcus Armstrong got into the 1m06s to run third in his third race weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing before being displaced by first his teammate Scott Dixon – still looking for a win here at Barber – and then Alexander Rossi leading the Arrow McLaren charge.

But Lundgaard proved that RLL’s strong showing was no fluke by bouncing back into third, just 0.04s off McLaughlin’s benchmark, while Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing jumped into sixth until bumped down by Long Beach winner of Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport and another Arrow McLaren car, that of Felix Rosenqvist.

Romain Grosjean, who lost most of yesterday’s session when his Honda expired, was able to climb into third spot, but that became fourth when Alex Palou went fastest of all with a 1m06.6568s with 17 minutes to go, and then lowered the bar to 1m06.2781s – 0.45s ahead of McLaughlin – an average speed of 124.928mph.

Pato O’Ward got his McLaren into seventh, ahead of an impressive showing by Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti, while his teammate Colton Herta made a great save at Turn 14 to pop into fifth. He trimmed his time further to scramble into second – but still four tenths away from Palou’s benchmark.

Newgarden and McLaughlin improved with less than a dozen minutes left to go 0.23s and 0.26s respectively behind Palou.

Dixon reappeared in the top five with less than five minutes to go, 0.33s from teammate Palou, but any further chance of improvements were curtailed by Helio Castroneves spinning his Meyer Shank Racing entry on the exit of Turn 9. That caused a red flag which became a checkered.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alex Palou 1:06.2781 1:06.2781 16 20 124.928 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.5133 0.2352 14 19 124.486 Chevy P Team Penske 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.5386 0.2605 14 19 124.439 Chevy P Team Penske 4 Scott Dixon 1:06.6090 0.3309 19 20 124.308 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Colton Herta 1:06.6788 0.4007 16 20 124.177 Honda P Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 6 Romain Grosjean 1:06.7455 0.4674 14 23 124.053 Honda P Andretti Autosport 7 Christian Lundgaard 1:06.7711 0.4930 8 18 124.006 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Alexander Rossi 1:06.7808 0.5027 9 20 123.988 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 9 Pato O'Ward 1:06.8323 0.5542 14 21 123.892 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 10 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.8654 0.5873 14 21 123.831 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:06.8754 0.5973 14 20 123.812 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 12 Kyle Kirkwood 1:06.9333 0.6552 10 22 123.705 Honda P Andretti Autosport 13 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.9628 0.6847 9 19 123.651 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 14 Callum Ilott 1:06.9705 0.6924 9 22 123.637 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing 15 Marcus Armstrong 1:06.9972 0.7191 6 23 123.587 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Graham Rahal 1:07.0372 0.7591 20 23 123.514 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 Will Power 1:07.0377 0.7596 16 22 123.513 Chevy P Team Penske 18 David Malukas 1:07.1437 0.8656 8 20 123.318 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 19 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.1458 0.8677 9 23 123.314 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 20 Rinus VeeKay 1:07.1799 0.9018 12 19 123.251 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Jack Harvey 1:07.2494 0.9713 7 21 123.124 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 Helio Castroneves 1:07.3324 1.0543 9 18 122.972 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 23 Conor Daly 1:07.3750 1.0969 15 21 122.894 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 24 Sting Ray Robb 1:07.5094 1.2313 21 22 122.650 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 25 Santino Ferrucci 1:07.5188 1.2407 7 15 122.633 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Benjamin Pedersen 1:07.8030 1.5249 21 22 122.118 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Agustin Canapino 1:07.8443 1.5662 22 22 122.044 Chevy P Juncos Holling Racing