All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park
Qualifying report

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin took pole position for the third round of the IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park on Saturday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, NTT P1 Award, Pole

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Last year’s winner here, McLaughlin will start ahead of team-mate Will Power and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard after the three-stage knockout qualifying rounds.

IndyCar Alabama Indy Grand Prix starting grid

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.9490 -
2 12  Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0460 0.0970
3 45  C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'06.0818 0.1328
4 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2940 0.3450
5 60  Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.4524 0.5034
6 11  Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'06.9022 0.9532
7 15  Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'06.0942 0.1452
8 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2908 0.3418
9 27  Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.2959 0.3469
10 10  Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'06.3013 0.3523
11 77  Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.3526 0.4036
12 66  Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.3871 0.4381
13 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'06.1425 0.1935
14 20  C.Rasmussen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.4803 0.5313
15 26  Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'06.1481 0.1991
16 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.5054 0.5564
17 14  Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2751 0.3261
18 28  Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5846 0.6356
19 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.2825 0.3335
20 78  Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.6706 0.7216
21 51  Luca Ghiotto Dallara/Honda 1'06.4788 0.5298
22 18  Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'06.7969 0.8479
23 Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5267 0.5777
24 Théo Pourchaire Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.9052 0.9562
25 41  Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.8404 0.8914
26 30  P.Fittipaldi Dallara/Honda 1'07.4920 1.5430
27 21  R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.7392 1.7902

Fast six qualifying

McLaughlin set an early benchmark on alternates of 1m06.3295s and ran a second lap on this set – but made a tiny error at Turn 5 – before switching to his second set.

Power went earlier to his second set of alternates and lowered the bar to 1m06.046s with a minute to go, but then it was his turn to run wide at Turn 5.

McLaughlin wasn’t to be denied with 1m05.949s on his final effort to snatch pole, Penske’s 300th pole, by 0.097s.

Lundgaard jumped up to third on 1m06.0818s, a tenth further back, ahead of Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and Marcus Armstrong, the latter taking part in his first-ever Fast Six for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.9490   5
12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0460 0.0970 4
45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'06.0818 0.1328 4
5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2940 0.3450 4
60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.4524 0.5034 5
11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'06.9022 0.9532 4

Top 12 qualifying

After Romain Grosjean set the pace on primary tires for Juncos Hollinger Racing, Lundgaard set the benchmark on alternates at 1m05.813s before aborting an even quicker lap to save his rubber.

Power took P2, just 0.0635s slower, from McLaughlin, with Armstrong, O’Ward and Rosenqvist also progressing.

Falling at this hurdle were a livid Graham Rahal (RLL), Josef Newgarden (Penske), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global), Alex Palou (CGR – who was mystified over the pace he lost since Q1), Grosjean and Tom Blomqvist (MSR).

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'05.8130   6
12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.8765 0.0635 7
3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.9344 0.1214 8
11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'05.9593 0.1463 8
5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0374 0.2244 7
60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.0418 0.2288 8
15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'06.0942 0.2812 7
2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2908 0.4778 9
27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.2959 0.4829 7
10  10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'06.3013 0.4883 8
11  77 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.3526 0.5396 8
12  66 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.3871 0.5741 7
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Group stage qualifying

In group 1, Grosjean and Ganassi’s Linus Lundqvist engaged in an early turf war for track position.

O’Ward took P1 with a minute to go but he was bested by Palou with a lap of 1m05.5862s. Armstrong was third quickest, ahead of Rahal, Grosjean and Kirkwood.

Missing out were Long Beach GP winner Scott Dixon (CGR), Colton Herta (Andretti), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Lundqvist, debutant Luca Ghiotto (Dale Coyne Racing), Kyffin Simpson (CGR) and Sting Ray Robb (Foyt).

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'05.5862   8
5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.8193 0.2331 6
11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'05.9767 0.3905 8
15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'05.9948 0.4086 7
77 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0343 0.4481 8
27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.0350 0.4488 8
9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'06.1425 0.5563 8
26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'06.1481 0.5619 8
14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2751 0.6889 6
10  8 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.2825 0.6963 8
11  51 Luca Ghiotto Dallara/Honda 1'06.4788 0.8926 8
12  4 Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5267 0.9405 8
13  41 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.8404 1.2542 7

In group 2, practice pacesetter Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) reported “no power” over the radio on his opening run and that it was “getting worse”.

McLaughlin set the pace with a lap of 1m05.8147s, a couple of tenths ahead of team-mates Power and Newgarden. Lundgaard was fourth, ahead of Rosenqvist and Blomqvist.

Newgarden had a big moment at the exit of the final turn on his penultimate lap, just saving it where Alexander Rossi suffered a huge shunt a few years ago.

Missing out were Christian Rasmussen (ECR), who had a big slide at Turn 12 on his fastest lap, Rossi (McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (Andretti), Agustin Canapino (JHR), Jack Harvey (Coyne), Theo Pourchaire (McLaren), Pietro Fittipaldi (RLL) and the powerless VeeKay, who said the electrical issue could not be fixed in time to run again.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.8147   7
12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0450 0.2303 8
2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.1385 0.3238 8
45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'06.2147 0.4000 7
60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.2483 0.4336 8
66 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.4519 0.6372 8
20 C.Rasmussen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.4803 0.6656 8
7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.5054 0.6907 7
28 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5846 0.7699 8
10  78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.6706 0.8559 8
11  18 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'06.7969 0.9822 8
12  6 Théo Pourchaire Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.9052 1.0905 8
13  30 P.Fittipaldi Dallara/Honda 1'06.9244 1.1097 8
14  21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.7392 1.9245 4
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Roger Penske summons IndyCar team owners for impromptu meeting
Next article McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
Penske's IndyCar explanation 'doesn't stack up', accuses McLaren's Brown

Penske's IndyCar explanation 'doesn't stack up', accuses McLaren's Brown

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Penske's IndyCar explanation 'doesn't stack up', accuses McLaren's Brown
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Vergne would not have let Jaguar drivers "play their games" in Monaco FE race

Vergne would not have let Jaguar drivers "play their games" in Monaco FE race

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Vergne would not have let Jaguar drivers "play their games" in Monaco FE race
F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules

F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules

F1 Formula 1
F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia