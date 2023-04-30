Subscribe
IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Alexander Rossi put his Arrow McLaren at the top of the times in final practice ahead of this afternoon’s Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rossi, who will roll off 10th, lapped the 2.3-mile 17-turn course in Birmingham, AL, in 1m06.6677s, the only driver to reach the 124mph barrier. He led Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport by 0.1245s, with Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing third.

Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood made it two Andretti cars in the top four although he and Herta will start 12th and 14th respectively this afternoon.

Their polesitting teammate Romain Grosjean ran 14 laps on softer alternates, achieving a 1m08s effort on his final lap, suggesting the softer rubber will hang on well, allowing drivers to commit to a two-stop strategy – provided they have faith in their fuel-saving abilities.

All three Penskes made the Top 10, as did Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud. However, these former Atlantic championship rivals will be trying to make an impression – and get canny with strategy – from 19th and 16th respectively on the grid.

The green flag waves for the 13th Grand Prix of Alabama at 2.30pm local (Central) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Alexander Rossi

1:06.6677

1:06.6677

17

22

124.198

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

2

Colton Herta

1:06.7922

0.1245

17

21

123.967

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

3

Scott Dixon

1:06.8538

0.1861

21

24

123.852

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.9723

0.3046

16

19

123.633

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

5

Josef Newgarden

1:07.0124

0.3447

14

24

123.559

Chevy

A

Team Penske

6

Graham Rahal

1:07.0697

0.4020

19

22

123.454

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Scott McLaughlin

1:07.1708

0.5031

21

23

123.268

Chevy

A

Team Penske

8

Alex Palou

1:07.2042

0.5365

19

21

123.207

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Will Power

1:07.2155

0.5478

16

25

123.186

Chevy

A

Team Penske

10

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.2917

0.6240

14

23

123.046

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

11

Callum Ilott

1:07.2964

0.6287

16

23

123.038

Chevy

A

Juncos Hollinger Racing

12

Jack Harvey

1:07.3113

0.6436

16

19

123.011

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Pato O'Ward

1:07.3352

0.6675

15

25

122.967

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

14

Sting Ray Robb

1:07.3479

0.6802

17

22

122.944

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

15

Rinus VeeKay

1:07.4119

0.7442

14

25

122.827

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

Marcus Ericsson

1:07.5287

0.8610

6

24

122.615

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

17

David Malukas

1:07.5367

0.8690

17

23

122.600

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

18

Helio Castroneves

1:07.6184

0.9507

15

25

122.452

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

19

Christian Lundgaard

1:07.6429

0.9752

18

18

122.408

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

Marcus Armstrong

1:07.6868

1.0191

8

24

122.328

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:07.7596

1.0919

19

24

122.197

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

22

Agustin Canapino

1:07.8282

1.1605

8

21

122.073

Chevy

A

Juncos Holling Racing

23

Romain Grosjean

1:07.9639

1.2962

7

24

121.829

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

24

Conor Daly

1:08.1015

1.4338

8

20

121.583

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

25

Benjamin Pedersen

1:08.1575

1.4898

11

23

121.483

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

Felix Rosenqvist

1:08.2370

1.5693

8

25

121.342

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

27

Santino Ferrucci

1:08.3430

1.6753

6

21

121.154

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

