IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
All you need to know about the Grand Prix of Alabama, the third points-paying round of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
This weekend’s round at Barber Motorsports Park will comprise 90 laps (207 miles) around the 17-turn, 2.3-mile natural terrain road course.
When is the IndyCar race at Barber?
Date: Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28
Race start: 1:40pm ET
Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course
Race distance: 90 laps/207 miles
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. One additional set is available to rookie drivers for use in the Friday afternoon practice session.
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (not to be used at starts and restarts).
Defending race winner: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske-Chevrolet
Qualifying lap record: Pato O’Ward, 1m05.5019s, 126.409 mph (2021)
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Barber on TV?
Race coverage will begin on Sunday at 1:00pm ET on NBC.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.
All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
GP of Alabama TV schedule (all times ET)
Friday, April 26
3:40pm-4:55pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock
Saturday, April 27
12:15pm-1:15pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock
3:30pm-5pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock
Sunday, April 28
10:15am-10:45am: IndyCar warmup, Peacock
1pm: USA Network on air
1:33pm: “Drivers, start your engines”
1:40pm: Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps/207 miles), NBC, Peacock and IndyCar Live
How can I listen to IndyCar at Barber on the radio?
All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young andAlex Wollf are the pit reporters.
Entry list for the Grand Prix of Alabama
|Nº
|Entrant / Driver
|Car
|Engine
|2
|Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|3
|Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|4
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|5
|Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|6
|Arrow McLaren
Theo Pourchaire
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|7
|Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|11
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|12
|Team Penske
Will Power
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|26
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|27
|Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|28
|Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|41
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|51
|Dale Coyne Racing
Luca Ghiotto
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing
Tom Blomqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|78
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Erik Jones "feeling pretty good" despite suffering back injury in 70G crash
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean by 0.0356s to lead second practice
Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney to NASCAR Cup pole at Dover
Bagnaia critical of “no plan” MotoGP sprint races
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments