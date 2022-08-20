Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Gateway Breaking news

IndyCar brings Gateway start time forward due to weather

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway will start a half hour early due to impending rain, the enemy of oval racing.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar brings Gateway start time forward due to weather

The race, which will be broadcast on the USA Network and Peacock Premium, will now start at 5.01pm local (Central) time.

An official release stated: “During careful monitoring of likely weather conditions in the St. Louis area, IndyCar officials have decided to move up the start time of today’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at World Wide Technology Raceway to 6:01pm ET, ensuring fans see the most NTT IndyCar Series action.

“Fans are encouraged to follow IndyCar social media (@INDYCAR on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for further updates.”

The Indy Lights race at World Wide Technology Raceway, a 75-lapper, remains unchanged at 3.15pm CT.

Coverage of the Indy Lights race at World Wide Technology Raceway will be available via Peacock Premium and the IndyCar Radio Network.

Another useful Twitter handle to follow for weather updates is @Indycar_Wxman.

