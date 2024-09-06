All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
IndyCar Nashville

IndyCar adds alternate tires for Nashville finale

The series hopes the additional Firestone compound will create more "options, strategies and choices for drivers and teams" to enhance the racing action for the season finale

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Firestone

Firestone

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

IndyCar's teams and drivers will have additional options for their tires and strategies going into the season finale next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. In an announcement this afternoon, the series, in partnership with Firestone have added an alternate tire compound for the race Sept. 14-15. 

The alternative, softer compound will be used in addition to the harder primary tires as “another set of options, strategies and choices for drivers and teams as IndyCar continues to enhance wheel-to-wheel racing action and turbocharge the championship weekend,” according to the press release.

The weekend’s tire allotment has been updated to note that each entry will receive six sets of primaries and four sets of alternates. Teams may use their weekend allotment unrestricted in practice and qualifying, but are required to use one set of primaries and two sets of alternates for the race. 

How will it be enforced?

Similar to the format on road and street circuits, cars must log a completed two laps on each set of required tires, with a failure to comply resulting in a one-lap penalty at a minimum. 

One of the other new elements to the event are that there are no requirements whether the tires utilized during the race are new or used. This will mark the second time alternate tires have been used on an oval, with the other recent occurrence happening on Aug. 27, 2023 at Gateway. 

“Firestone has done a phenomenal job with this expanded format,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said. 

“It will be interesting to watch how the different strategies play out. We look forward to  an amazing race and championship for the NTT IndyCar Series at Nashville Superspeedway.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet pit stop

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet pit stop

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Additionally, each entry will receive a third and different set to specifically use during the high-line group practice to try and enhance a second groove. 

“The time between the announcement of a new Nashville venue and the race itself was just  seven months,” said Cara Krstolic, director, Race Tire Engineering and Production, chief  engineer, Firestone. 

“Our Firestone team rose to the challenge of an extremely short design cycle and its shortest-ever production timeframe to produce tires for a now heavier hybrid powered car on a track the NTT IndyCar Series hasn’t competed on since 2008. 

Looking to create an "exciting race"

“Following two tests on the Nashville oval, we worked with IndyCar to create differentiation in  tires that would provide fans and competitors with an exciting race. To achieve that goal,  Firestone is providing an alternate tire for the Music City Grand Prix. Lessons learned from  introducing alternates on an oval last season at St. Louis also contributed to our preparation. 

“The goal for the alternate tire is to have significant wear and degradation to the point that team  pit stop strategies could change as tires may wear before the end of a fuel stint. They are also  designed for the different grip levels of the two types of tires to aid in creating more passing  opportunities.” 

The final weekend of the 2024 IndyCar season begins with practice at 11am ET on Saturday, Sept. 14, with qualifying set for 2:15pm. The high-line practice is set for later that same day at 5:15pm, followed by final practice at 6pm. The race, set for 206 laps on the 1.33-mile oval, is set for Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3pm.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Pourchaire on his future: "I don't have any money to put on the table"
Next article Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

IndyCar
Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025
IndyCar has rockstars, even if leadership fails to see it

IndyCar has rockstars, even if leadership fails to see it

IndyCar
IndyCar has rockstars, even if leadership fails to see it
Daly grabs Juncos Hollinger Racing's first podium, elevates them in crucial points fight

Daly grabs Juncos Hollinger Racing's first podium, elevates them in crucial points fight

IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Daly grabs Juncos Hollinger Racing's first podium, elevates them in crucial points fight

Latest news

Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP

Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead
DTM Sachsenring: Aitken claims dominant win, Bortolotti regains title lead

DTM Sachsenring: Aitken claims dominant win, Bortolotti regains title lead

DTM DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring: Aitken claims dominant win, Bortolotti regains title lead
WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead

WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia