IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races

As revealed here yesterday, the Grand Prix of Portland has fallen victim to Oregon’s increasing crowd-gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the surging number of active coronavirus cases in California, and expected quarantine measures, have spelt the end of hopes for the Laguna Seca event.

IndyCar’s press release stated that “The cancellation of both event weekends was a mutual decision between the series and promoters following close consultation and monitoring of the local situation. The series looks forward to returning to both venues in 2021.”

Ironically, Laguna Seca had itself become a double-header to help compensate for the removal of other events from IndyCar’s 2020 schedule, including those at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas, Detroit’s traditional double-header and Richmond Raceway.

“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action of the NTT IndyCar Series this year at Road America and Iowa Speedway,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.”

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule