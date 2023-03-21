Subscribe
IndyCar delegation in Argentina to assess race viability

An IndyCar delegation is in Argentina to evaluate the possibility of adding a race at Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, in the province of Santiago del Estero.

Federico Faturos
By:
Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment, and Michael Montri, VP, toured the track and the facilities of the Termas racetrack accompanied by Ricardo Juncos, co-owner of the Juncos Hollinger Racing team and Ricardo Sosa, executive secretary of the National Institute of Tourism Promotion of Argentina, as well as provincial authorities.

Sosa had already met with IndyCar at the first round of the 2023 championship in St. Petersburg.

This visit by IndyCar officials is another step towards making Argentina the venue for a championship race, possibly in 2024. Juncos Hollinger Racing held a successful exhibition in Termas last November with Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino driving a JHR IndyCar. Since then, Canapino has become a full-time driver for JHR, teammate to Callum Ilott, as the squad expanded to two entries this year.

It’s understood that the enthusiasm of the fans present at the Termas racetrack that day, as well as at the exhibition also held that same week at the Buenos Aires racetrack, caught the attention of IndyCar authorities.

IndyCar president Jay Frye, speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com shortly after the event, described the reception from the Argentine fans as "incredible" before adding: "I would say the best thing is that they got our attention. We appreciate the interest of everyone who went to see that, the two exhibitions. Everything that we saw was an incredible event."

Asked then about the chances of IndyCar returning to race in Argentina for the first time since 1971 in Rafaela, Santa Fe province, Frye commented: "Never say never. Again, I think it was a really good thing for Ricardo to come back, it was great that he could do that in his home country.

“And as I mentioned, we didn't know what to expect, but everything we expected, it was exceeded. It was amazing.”

