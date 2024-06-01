IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

Herta navigated the 1.645-mile, nine temporary street circuit to put down a quick lap of 1m00.5475s to claim the top spot, which provided a big rebound after crashing from second in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend.

It is the 12th pole of Herta’s IndyCar Series career.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou made a strong run at pole but the reigning champion fell short by 0.1520s to claim the second spot alongside Herta on the front row.

The Team Penske duo of Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were third and fourth, respectively. While six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon (CGR) was fifth, ahead of Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.

Fast Six qualifying

McLaughlin set the benchmark at 1m01.3046s, but Herta responded with a 1m01.1164s lap to take the top spot with less than two minutes to go.

The provisional top spot began to rotate as Newgarden and Palou went fastest before Herta delivered his mighty 1m00.5475s run.

A red flag came out after Kirkwood stalled his No. 27 Andretti Global Honda following his off in Turn 1. He lost his two quickest laps as a result and dropped to sixth.

The break set up a one-lap shootout for pole between the remaining five competitors. Despite the chance, everyone appeared to struggle getting tires in the peak performance window as the running order remained unchanged.

Thus Herta remained on top, ahead of Palou, with Newgarden and McLaughlin taking third and fourth, respectively. Dixon ended up fifth.

"A complete 180 and just super happy for the team," Herta said of his rebound from Indy. "You know, they worked their tails off in the month of May, and it was disappointing to say the least.

"So, to come back for some redemption, it feels good."

Palou said of his front row spot: "The car has been awesome since practice one yesterday and we're able to fight during all segments in qualifying. So yeah, starting on the front row and looking forward to tomorrow.

"It's gonna be a busy, busy race, but with a fast car I think it's a little bit easier."

Top 12 qualifying

A red flag came out with just under four minutes to go after Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward stopped off course in Turn 5, who tried to get out of the way of Kirkwood before being accidentally dropping the clutch while approaching the corner. He lost his two fastest laps and was not allowed to advance, leaving him 12th.

The session resumed and saw Palou jump to the top of the leaderboard but was pushed down moments later as Herta hit a lap of 1m00.5189s and then goes quicker with a 1m00.2304s run the next lap.

Kirkwood was second, followed by Dixon in third. McLaughlin, Palou and Newgarden grabbed the remaining transfer spots.

Arrow McLaren rookie Theo Pourchaire was only 0.0287s from making his first Fast Six appearance in seventh.

Team Penske’s Will Power was an anguished eighth, ahead of Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson in ninth. After an eventful second practice, Santino Ferrucci, who started once again on fresh alternates, ended up 10th.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard finished up in 11th.

Group Stage qualifying

The first group saw the rise of Pourchaire, who rocketed to a quick lap of 1m00.7000s lap on a set of alternates to go top in the final seconds to lead the timesheets.

McLaughlin and Newgarden ended up second and third, ahead of Kirkwood in fourth. Power was fifth, with Ferrucci in the final transfer spot in sixth. Ferrucci and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay were the only drivers to start the group running on alternates, with everyone else swapping midway through.

Rookie Christian Rasmussen was the first driver on the outside in seventh, hitting a 1m01.3930s, which was roughly a tenth of a second off from transferring.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Romain Grosjean was eighth, but claimed he was impeded by Ferrucci and stomped down to the pits of AJ Foyt Racing to talk with team president Larry Foyt and voice his displeasure.

Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi and VeeKay finished ninth and 10th, respectively. Chip Ganssi Racing rookies Linus Lundqvist and Kyffin Simpson ended up 11th and 12th, with Dale Coyne Racing’s Tristan Vautier in 13th.

The second group was led by Palou, who hit a stout lap of 1m00.3478s flyer in the final minute and dethroned Lundgaard’s 1m00.4142s run.

Herta and Ericsson scored third and fourth, while O’Ward delivered late heroics to vault back into the transfer spot in fifth. Dixon powered to sixth.

Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) narrowly missed transferring by 0.0614s in seventh. He was trailed by team-mate Pietro Fittipaldi.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino was ninth, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong in 10th.

Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda missed the cut, but the misery was added with a penalty for causing a local yellow, relegating him down to 11th.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Sting Ray Robb was 12th, ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves 13th and Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey 14th.