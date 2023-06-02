Subscribe
IndyCar Detroit: O’Ward fastest in first practice on new street track

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time as IndyCar returned to the streets of downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991, despite causing a late red flag.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Having raced on nearby Belle Isle Island from 1992, Penske Entertainment Corp decided to revive the downtown circuit for the IndyCar event with a new 1.7-mile, nine-turn layout in the shadow of the General Motors Renaissance Center.

It utilizes some sections of the 2.5-mile track used by Formula 1 between 1982 and 1988.

Teams and drivers got their first taste of the circuit in a 90-minute session on Friday afternoon, and from the get-go the bumps on Jefferson Avenue caused bottoming and braking instability issues into Turn 3 as well as the opening corner. The session was red-flagged early on for Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing) running long and stalling at Turn 1.

Kyle Kirkwood bounced back from his Indianapolis 500 inversion by setting the early pace for Andretti Autosport at 1m05.4753s but times tumbled as the racing line rubbered-in.

Team-mate Colton Herta then bested him just before the one-third point with 1m04.3840s.

Canapino was in the wars again when he clipped the wall on the inside of Turn 7 and pounded the outside barrier, damaging his car enough to put him out of the session.

Graham Rahal caused the second red flag, stalling as he tried to rejoin from the Turn 1 escape road, Marcus Ericsson brought out the third when he did likewise and the front brakes caught fire on his Chip Ganassi Racing entry and Scott McLaughlin caused a fourth at the same spot.

Alex Palou caused a fifth when he couldn’t get reverse gear at Turn 3, and O’Ward caused a final one when he stalled after a spin-turn went awry at Turn 8.

In the closing moments, drivers switched to the softer, green-sidewalled alternate tires.

O’Ward took the top spot with 1m03.5436s and immediately overshot a corner and had to spin turn to recover. He then went faster again with 1m03.0773s.

Driver after driver took their shot of toppling him, but just couldn’t manage it. Scott Dixon got closest for Ganassi, 0.0986s away, ahead of Alexander Rossi (McLaren), Kirkwood, Palou and Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren).

Helio Castroneves also had to miss a chunk of the session when a bump caused his Meyer Shank Racing’s Honda to over-rev and require an engine change.

The new track also features a split pitlane, with stall selections on either side chosen by order of Indy Grand Prix qualifying. The pitlane exit blends straight into the racing line for Turn 1, with Rossi and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) having a near-miss.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 33 1'03.0773 93.885
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 33 1'03.1759 0.0986 0.0986 93.738
3 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 30 1'03.3630 0.2857 0.1871 93.461
4 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 31 1'03.5140 0.4367 0.1510 93.239
5 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 34 1'03.6388 0.5615 0.1248 93.056
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 27 1'03.6929 0.6156 0.0541 92.977
7 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 42 1'03.7439 0.6666 0.0510 92.903
8 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 30 1'03.7540 0.6767 0.0101 92.888
9 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 31 1'03.7984 0.7211 0.0444 92.824
10 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 34 1'03.9518 0.8745 0.1534 92.601
11 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 35 1'04.1082 1.0309 0.1564 92.375
12 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 39 1'04.1978 1.1205 0.0896 92.246
13 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 34 1'04.2281 1.1508 0.0303 92.203
14 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 42 1'04.3134 1.2361 0.0853 92.080
15 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 30 1'04.4376 1.3603 0.1242 91.903
16 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 34 1'04.4797 1.4024 0.0421 91.843
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 34 1'04.6259 1.5486 0.1462 91.635
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 31 1'04.6777 1.6004 0.0518 91.562
19 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 29 1'04.7698 1.6925 0.0921 91.432
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 43 1'04.7800 1.7027 0.0102 91.417
21 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 39 1'04.8143 1.7370 0.0343 91.369
22 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 31 1'04.8789 1.8016 0.0646 91.278
23 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 34 1'05.5223 2.4450 0.6434 90.381
24 Argentina Agustin Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 17 1'05.6454 2.5681 0.1231 90.212
25 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 28 1'06.0065 2.9292 0.3611 89.718
26 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'06.0689 2.9916 0.0624 89.634
27 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 38 1'07.7024 4.6251 1.6335 87.471
