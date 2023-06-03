IndyCar Detroit: Palou takes pole, Andretti cars hit the wall
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou will start from pole position for the first IndyCar race on the streets of downtown Detroit since 1991.
Having raced on nearby Belle Isle Island from 1992, Penske Entertainment Corp revived the downtown circuit for the IndyCar event with a short and sharp 1.7-mile, nine-turn layout in the shadow of the General Motors Renaissance Center.
Following up his Indianapolis 500 pole, Palou set the early pace in the Fast Six shootout with 1m03.7423s but was soon toppled by Team Penske’s Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and then his team-mate Scott McLaughlin with 1m02.4743s.
On his second run, Palou snatched P1 back with 1m01.8592s, with first Romain Grosjean (Andretti Autosport) and then McLaughlin grabbing P2 with 1m02.1592s, which was three tenths off pole.
Behind Grosjean, who brushed the wall off Turn 2 but continued, Scott Dixon will start fourth for Ganassi, ahead of Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi).
Ericsson overshot Turn 8 early on and was almost collected by Grosjean as he spun around to extricate himself from the runoff.
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Fast 12 qualifying
In the second round of qualifying, Palou set the pace with 1m01.6390s from Grosjean, Ericsson, Newgarden, McLaughlin and Dixon.
Failing to progress were Team Penske’s Will Power, Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing), Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren) and team-mate Pato O’Ward, and rookie Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi).
Long Beach GP winner Kyle Kirkwood, who topped his qualifying group, ripped the left-front corner of his Andretti Autosport car off on the inside of Turn 7. He will start 12th.
“I’m disappointed, that was a pole-winning car, no doubt,” he said. “I touched that wall way harder in practice, it was just the angle I hit. It’s just awful, my mistake.”
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Group stage qualifying
In Group 1, Armstrong set the pace with 1m01.8688s, three tenths clear of Grosjean, Palou, Power, Pagenaud and Rosenqvist.
Alexander Rossi was pushed out by McLaren team-mate Rosenqvist in the final seconds by 0.03s to consign him to 13th, failing to progress along with Conor Daly, who spun his Ed Carpenter Racing car, and Devlin DeFrancesco, whose Andretti team did a great job to rebuild his car after a big practice crash this morning.
AJ Foyt Racing’s Benjamin Pedersen will start 19th, having beaten David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing), Helio Castroneves – who spun his MSR entry exiting Turn 2 – and Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).
In Group 2, Kirkwood set the pace, remarkably on primary tires, at 1m01.5305s ahead of McLaughlin, O’Ward, Dixon, Ericsson and Newgarden.
Rinus VeeKay (ECR) was pushed out by 0.001s and will start 14th, ahead of Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Christian Lundgaard – who smashed his front-left corner of his RLL car also at Turn 7 – Agustin Canapino (JHR) and Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing).
Colton Herta spanked the Turn 7 wall on his initial primary-tired run, breaking his suspension, and he will start down in 24th, only outpacing Sting Ray Robb (Coyne) and Graham Rahal (RLL).
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix starting grid
|Pos
|Nº
|Driver
|Car/Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
|Alex Palou
|Dallara/Honda
|1'01.8592
|2
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.1592
|0.3000
|3
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Dallara/Honda
|1'02.2896
|0.4304
|4
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Dallara/Honda
|1'02.4272
|0.5680
|5
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.5223
|0.6631
|6
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara/Honda
|1'02.6184
|0.7592
|7
|12
|Will Power
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.1817
|0.3225
|8
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Dallara/Honda
|1'02.1860
|0.3268
|9
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.1937
|0.3345
|10
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.2564
|0.3972
|11
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara/Honda
|1'02.2958
|0.4366
|12
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara/Honda
|1'04.6075
|2.7483
|13
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.5714
|0.7122
|14
|21
|R.van Kalmthout
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.1911
|0.3319
|15
|20
|Conor Daly
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.9522
|1.0930
|16
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.2644
|0.4052
|17
|29
|D.Defrancesco
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.0017
|1.1425
|18
|45
|C.Lundgaard
|Dallara/Honda
|1'02.6495
|0.7903
|19
|55
|B.Pedersen
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'03.1599
|1.3007
|20
|78
|Agustín Canapino
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.9071
|1.0479
|21
|18
|David Malukas
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.2126
|1.3534
|22
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'02.9589
|1.0997
|23
|06
|H.Castroneves
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.3879
|1.5287
|24
|26
|Colton Herta
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.4165
|1.5573
|25
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.7728
|1.9136
|26
|51
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.7496
|1.8904
|27
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Dallara/Honda
|1'03.8663
|2.0071
Split Detroit pits causing entry and exit issues for IndyCar drivers
Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.