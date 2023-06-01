Subscribe
IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, round seven of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Debris fences for Detroit rendering

This weekend’s event will be the first on a new temporary street circuit in downtown Detroit, a 1.7-mile, nine-turn circuit with a split-in-two pitlane. The race will be held over 100 laps (170 miles), as opposed to the traditional double-header event format at the previous Belle Isle location.

There have been five different winners in six IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), and Alex Palou (Indy Road Course). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

The Detroit Grand Prix will be the 33rd IndyCar Series race held in the Motor City. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted CART events from 1989-1991 before the event moved to Belle Isle Park in 1992.

Will Power, Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves have each won three times at Belle Isle and are tied for most wins at the Detroit GP. In addition to Power, Castroneves and Dixon, other previous Detroit Grand Prix race winners entered include Pato O’Ward (2021 Race #2), Ericsson (2021 Race #1), Newgarden (2019 Race #1), Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race #2) and Graham Rahal (2017 Race #1 and Race #2).

When is the IndyCar race at the Detroit street course?

Date: Friday, 2 June – Sunday, 4 June

Start time: Sunday, 3.30pm Eastern Time

Detroit Grand Prix map

Detroit Grand Prix map

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar race at the Detroit street course?

NBC’s coverage of the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix will begin on Sunday at 3:00pm ET. The Indy NXT races, held on Saturday and Sunday, will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, June 2 (All times local)

1:50-2:40pm INDY NXT by Firestone practice #1, INDYCAR Live

3-4:30pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1 (90 minutes), Peacock Premium

5:30pm - INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Two 15-minute sessions with 8 minutes of green flag running): 5:30-5:45pm/Race #1; 5:50-6:05pm/Race #2, INDYCAR Live

Saturday, June 3

9:05-10:05am NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2 (45 minutes), Peacock

12:00pm INDY NXT by Firestone Command to start engines

12:05pm INDY NXT by Firestone Race #1 (45 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock (U.S)/INDYCAR Live (Most international markets)

1:20-2:50pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, June 4

10-10:30am NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock

12:45pm INDY NXT by Firestone Command to start engines

12:50pm INDY NXT by Firestone Race #1 (45 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock (U.S)/INDYCAR Live (Most international markets)

3pm NBC on air

3:23pm Command to start engines

3:30pm Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (100 laps/170 miles), NBC (live)

Will the Detroit Grand Prix be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear race (2:30 p.m. ET), INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader (11:55 a.m. ET Saturday and 12:40 p.m. Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.

How many laps is the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix?

Race distance: 100 laps / 170 miles.

Push-to-pass parameters:  150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Entry list for the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Conor Daly

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Simon Pagenaud

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet

 

