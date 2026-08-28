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IndyCar

IndyCar dismisses Barranquilla Mayor’s confirmation of 2028 race in Colombia

Mayor Alejandro Char claimed a street race is locked in for April 2028, but the series stresses talks remain in the "earliest stages" with no agreement in place.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
GettyImages-1012222856

Colombian flag (Juan David Moreno Gallego/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

IndyCar has poured cold water on claims made by Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char, who publicly announced that the Colombian city had secured an IndyCar event set for April 2028.

Speaking at the launch of the Magdalena River Crossing—as initially reported by prominent Colombian outlet Revista Semana—Mayor Char proclaimed that Barranquilla would host the series along the city's Gran Malecón riverfront. He framed the prospective event as a major milestone for the region and a step toward expanding the series internationally.

“IndyCar is coming to race here,” Char stated during the announcement. “It will be racing outside of North America for the first time, and in April 2028, IndyCar will race here, right by the river.”

Char emphasized the dramatic urban transformation of the Magdalena riverbank. Once an industrial zone dominated by disconnected warehouses and commercial space, the revitalized waterfront was presented as the centerpiece of a broader strategy to position Barranquilla as a global destination for tourism and premier international sporting events.

However, the sanctioning body quickly pushed back on the Mayor's declarations, clarifying that any reports of a finalized contract are entirely premature.

In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, IndyCar made it clear that while exploratory talks have taken place, formal evaluation of the venue has barely begun:

“We are frequently approached by parties interested in discussing IndyCar racing internationally. We have met with representatives of Barranquilla in Indianapolis but have not yet visited the city ourselves. While the city is interested in hosting an IndyCar race in 2028, we are in the earliest stages of due diligence with this and other prospective opportunities. We are a long way from an agreement and any assumption otherwise is premature.”

While Barranquilla leadership remains eager to showcase its rejuvenated riverfront to a global motorsport audience, IndyCar’s firm response confirms that a Colombian fixture is far from guaranteed.

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