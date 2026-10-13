IndyCar
IndyCar driver and Fox Sports reporter Jack Harvey announces cancer diagnosis
The Briton vows to push forward, being present for the 2027 season opener in St. Petersburg and still aims to compete in the Indianapolis 500
Joey Barnes
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 3:39 PM
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Jack Harvey
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
IndyCar driver and Fox Sports pit reporter Jack Harvey announced Tuesday morning that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 33-year-old Briton shared the news on social media, expressing determination to tackle the health challenge while keeping his professional motorsports goals on track for the upcoming season.
Harvey has balanced dual roles in recent years, spending the last two seasons as one of Fox’s pit reporters as the network began broadcasting IndyCar events. While not competing full-time in that span, he maintained his presence on the track, starting the past two Indianapolis 500s for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR). He served as teammates with Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2025 and Conor Daly in 2026.
Harvey’s IndyCar career began in 2017 before he completed his first full-time season with Meyer Shank Racing in 2020.
Despite his diagnosis, he continues to look forward to being present for the 2027 IndyCar season, including in a ride for the 2027 Indianapolis 500.
Statement from Jack Harvey
Harvey announced the update via a statement on social media:
“My entire career has been about fighting for what’s next. The next opportunity. The next chance to prove myself. The next time I could get back in the car and show what I’m capable of.
“There have been moments when the path forward was obvious, and plenty when it wasn’t. I’ve had to earn opportunities, fight to keep them, and learn how to keep moving when things didn’t go the way I planned.
“But through all of it, I’ve never stopped believing that there was something worth fighting for.
“Life has delivered a new fight to my doorstep. I have recently been diagnosed with cancer.
“My goals for 2027 have not changed. I plan to be on the grid in St. Pete and strapping back into a race car this May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500.
“I am receiving excellent care and support from the team around me, my family, friends, DRR, FOX, IndyCar, and many more.
“I’ve never backed away from a challenge in my life and this circumstance is no different. So…
“Let’s fight.”
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