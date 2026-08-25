IndyCar driver Graham Rahal spars with politicians over Freedom 250 criticism

Following the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, veteran driver Graham Rahal responded to two politicians over social media, as both took issue with the IndyCar race in Washington D.C., mainly focusing on President Donald Trump's involvement.

Senator Adam Schiff of California posted a video of President Trump waving the green flag for the event, writing: "While you struggle with the cost of gas, Trump offers you the spectacle of an IndyCar race hoping you will not notice. More taxpayer money spent on his self-aggrandizing distractions. And you get higher taxes and higher costs."

Graham Rahal has over 300 IndyCar starts in a career spanning nearly two decades, winning six races, five poles, and collecting 32 podiums. He is also the son of 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal.

The younger Rahal quickly responded to Senator Schiff on social media, taking issue with his claims: "No, no, Adam. He wanted you to notice and bask in the pride of being AMERICAN, watch great racing and patriotism on display. Not only that, this was privately funded, not government although it drove thousands of folks to the DC area that have never been (that’s economic impact for you). It allowed folks who have never been to see museums, monuments, the White House and AMERICAN history for the first time as well. And guess what, hundreds of thousands of AMERICANS, blue & red, as well as fans from all over the world loved the Freedom 250!"

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Photo by: Kent NISHIMURA of AFP via Getty Image

But it didn't end there. Later on Monday, Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin made a similar critique of the event, posting: "Trump spent his weekend watching a Formula 1 race in DC and fighting with Canada instead of ending his war with Iran and lowering costs for the American people."

As you can see, he incorrectly described it as a Formula 1 race, which got Rahal's attention. It's also worth noting that IndyCar's next race on the schedule takes place in the state of Wisconsin.

"We do 3 races in your state per year," said Rahal in response to Representative Pocan. "Would be nice if you got our series right given the economic impact we have in your state, which allows for jobs, income for businesses and hospitality, and more in the state of Wisconsin, a group of citizens which you represent and thrive off of IndyCar presence. Milwaukee double header, this weekend."

The congressman later deleted that post.

However, it wasn't all negative, as Rahal also praised Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C., saying his "only disappointment of the weekend was not meeting this wonderful Mayor," before adding: "The city of DC, from my experience, has never looked better and more beautiful than what we saw this weekend. She’s a rockstar, and I hope she gets her wish and IndyCar comes back for years to come! Mayor Bowser shows this can be a bipartisan, America uniting race and event for years to come!"

Before the race weekend began, Rahal was among a group of IndyCar drivers who took part in First Lady Melania Trump's 'Fostering the Future' event at the White House.

Kyle Kirkwood ultimately won the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, while Rahal led 12 laps and finished 13th in the 25-car field.